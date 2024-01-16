Your Comprehensive Guide to Skiing Conditions Across the United States

The thrill of the snow-covered slopes and the winter wind against your face is an exhilarating experience for any winter sports enthusiast. Yet, the conditions of the slopes are equally important, and this comprehensive update across several states in the United States aims to provide just that.

Midwest Resorts

In Illinois, Chestnut Mountain is currently operating with a snow base of 15-30 inches, 91% of trails open and 6 out of 9 lifts running. Four Lakes Snowsports and Paoli Peaks are gearing up for the season, announcing imminent openings. Come January 17, Snowstar Winter Park, Villa Olivia, and Iowa Mt Crescent are set to charm visitors with their machine-groomed slopes.

Skiing in Michigan

In Michigan, the scene varies. Alpine Valley is coping with a small base but has managed to open 28% of its trails. In contrast, Boyne Mountain proudly boasts a 71% trail opening with a 30-30 inch base. Crystal Mountain, too, is open for business, offering machine-groomed slopes and a large percentage of open trails.

Updates from Minnesota and Ohio

Minnesota's Afton Alps is welcoming guests with 30% of its trails, while Andes Tower Hills is gearing up for a January 18 reopening. Over in Ohio, Alpine Valley is operating with 44% of trails, and Boston Mills Brandywine is almost at the halfway mark with nearly 50% of its trails open.

South Dakota and Wisconsin

South Dakota's Terry Peak is open with 37% of trails, whereas Wisconsin's Alpine Valley is ready for a grand reopening on January 17 with full trail availability.

In the face of a Winter Storm Warning, operations in the Mt. Hood area have been temporarily halted but are set to resume tomorrow at 3pm, allowing snow sports enthusiasts to once again embrace the thrill of the slopes.