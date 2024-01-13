en English
Sports

Youngstown State Triumphs Over Wright State in Fierce Basketball Encounter

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:48 am EST
Youngstown State Triumphs Over Wright State in Fierce Basketball Encounter

In a riveting display of college basketball, Youngstown State triumphed over Wright State, with a final scoreline reading 81-71. A game that was fiercely competitive from the start, Youngstown State managed to gain an advantage by the halftime whistle, leading 34-32. Both teams boasted standout individual performances, but the day belonged to Youngstown State.

Star Performers Emerge

On one side, Huibregtse led the charge for Wright State, scoring an impressive 20 points. However, Reid was not far behind for Youngstown State, matching Huibregtse’s contribution point-for-point. Shooting was evenly matched on both sides—Wright State made 27 out of their 67 attempts, while Youngstown State was marginally more efficient, scoring 27 from 65 attempts.

Free Throws and Three-Pointers

Youngstown State demonstrated superior skill from the free-throw line, sinking 17 of 21 shots as compared to Wright State’s 12 of 16. Additionally, Youngstown State showed proficiency from the three-point range, hitting a commendable 10 out of 33 attempts.

Rebounds and Fouls

The rebound duel was a closely fought affair, with Youngstown State narrowly edging out Wright State 40 to 36. Holden of Wright State shone with 12 rebounds, while Reid of Youngstown State led his team with 9. The game, however, was not without its fair share of fouls—Wright State committed 17 and Youngstown State 15.

The match drew an impressive crowd of 2,672 in a venue with a capacity for 6,300 spectators. The victory has improved Youngstown State’s record to 13-5, while Wright State’s record has moved to 9-9. In their next games, Youngstown State will face off against Oakland, while Wright State will host Green Bay, both promising to be exciting encounters.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

