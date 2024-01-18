Youngest World Cup Player Casey Phair Signs with Angel City FC

Casey Phair, the youngest player in Women's World Cup history, has solidified her meteoric rise in soccer by signing a three-year contract with Angel City FC, a Los Angeles-based club in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The 16-year-old phenom, who made her World Cup debut for South Korea against Colombia on July 25, 2023, is redefining the path to professional soccer, bypassing the traditional collegiate route.

Advertisment

A New Era of Women's Soccer

Phair's signing with Angel City FC isn't just a personal triumph; it's indicative of a broader shift in the NWSL. The league is increasingly looking to younger players, challenging the traditional college draft route. This strategy is paving the way for more players like Phair - raw talents who've already proven themselves on the world stage - to enter the professional scene at a younger age.

The South Korean Prodigy

Advertisment

Phair's journey to the World Cup and now to Angel City FC is a story of adaptability, skill, and an unyielding passion for the game. Born to an American father and a Korean mother, Phair had the option to play for either country. However, she felt a stronger connection to South Korea. Her aggressive play style, nurtured on the soccer fields of the United States, aligns perfectly with the vision of South Korea's head coach, Colin Bell. Bell, who aims to modernize the team's play style, sees Phair as a vital part of the team's future.

Phair's Unique Journey

Phair's soccer journey is as unique as her talent. She moved around the United States, playing in various positions and with both boys and girls teams. Her ability to adapt quickly to new environments, coupled with her confidence and outgoing personality, have been instrumental in her rapid rise. As she strikes a pose with Angel City FC's shirt in a photo released by the club, it's clear that this is just the beginning for Phair.