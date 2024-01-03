en English
India

Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 8:20 am EST
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul

Passionate cries and placards filled the air in India’s national capital as young wrestlers voiced their dissatisfaction with veteran grapplers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat. The young protesters accused these prominent figures of disrupting wrestling activities and casting a shadow over the future of the sport, as well as their own training and prospects. The protest manifested in the wake of a series of events that led to the formation of an ad hoc committee for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Wrestling Federation of India Reboots Activities

The ad hoc committee for the WFI has now sprung into action and taken steps to resume wrestling activities. Central to their plans is the National Coaching Camp for Senior Wrestlers, a rigorous training regimen designed to prepare athletes for the Asian Olympics qualifying and World qualifying tournament. The committee has also earmarked the Senior National Championships, scheduled for February 2 to 5 in Jaipur, as a key event in the wrestling calendar.

Preparation for Future Tournaments

Following the championships, the committee plans to host a National Coaching Camp at different venues for men and women. This training camp, commencing on February 9, 2024, and running up to the Paris Olympics in 2024, aims to prime wrestlers for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournaments and the Senior Asian Championships. The Union Sports Ministry, which had previously suspended the WFI and its office-bearers, including president Sanjay Singh, has directed the Indian Olympic Association to establish this ad hoc committee.

Accusations and Counter Accusations

As the young wrestlers staged their protest, Sakshi Malik, former Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist, accused them of running a propaganda campaign against her and other veteran wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. Malik defended the veterans, asserting that they had no issues with the newly-elected federation, apart from its president, Sanjay Singh. She welcomed the federation’s suspension by the Union Sports Ministry and called upon the government to ensure the safety of the wrestlers. Amidst the turmoil, she expressed hope that women wrestlers would be given some responsibilities within the federation.

India Sports Watch Now Wrestling
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

