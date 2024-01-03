Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships

The Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships, a grand equestrian spectacle, took place at the Chetak Festival in Sarangkheda, Nandurbar, from December 27th to December 31st, 2023. This exciting event, a collaborative effort by the State Equestrian Association and the Nandurbar District Association, saw participation from a staggering 70 riders and 50 horses from all corners of the state.

A Variety of Events & Categories

The Championships offered a wide array of events, including Ball and Bucket, Dressage, Hacks, Show Jumping, and Tent Pegging. These were further divided into categories like Open, Beginner, Junior, Under 14, and Under 12, thus providing a platform for a diverse group of participants.

Aishwarya Madhav Thail: A Rising Star

Among the sea of talented participants, one name shone exceptionally bright – Aishwarya Madhav Thail. An eighth grader from Pune, Aishwarya was the proud recipient of three Gold medals and one Bronze. She showcased her prowess in various disciplines, despite having commenced her training only in October 2023.

Triumph of Passion and Determination

Aishwarya’s victories were underpinned by her unwavering determination, sheer hard work, and the relentless guidance of her coaches, Swapnil Sane and Aniket Waghode. Further boosting her growth was the mentorship of Gunesh Purandare, Secretary of the State Equestrian Association. Her accomplishments serve as an inspiring testament to the potential and dedication of young riders like herself.

The Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships were not just a competition, but a celebration of the enduring bond between riders and their horses. It has set the stage for the bright future of equestrian sports in Maharashtra, with emerging talents like Aishwarya leading the way.