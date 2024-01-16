Young Surfer Erin Brooks Sworn in as Canadian Citizen, Eyes Paris Olympics

A new dawn breaks on the Canadian sporting world as 16-year-old Erin Brooks, a surfing prodigy, is sworn in as a Canadian citizen on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Born in Texas and honed on the Hawaiian waves, Brooks has deep Canadian roots through her father, Jeff, a dual American-Canadian citizen, and her Montreal-born grandfather.

From Controversy to Citizenship

The journey to citizenship was not without its hurdles. Brooks' initial application was denied, sparking controversy and disappointment. However, a pivotal decision by Immigration Minister Marc Miller and a historic ruling by Ontario's Superior Court of Justice turned the tide in her favor.

The court deemed it unconstitutional for Canada to deny automatic citizenship to children of foreign-born Canadians raised abroad. Following this ruling, the Brooks family reapplied for citizenship under a hardship status, a strategy suggested by the Immigration Department to expedite the process.

Eye on the Olympic Prize

With her citizenship secured, Brooks is now eligible to represent Canada in international surfing competitions. The young athlete has already been riding the waves under the Canadian flag for four years. Now, her sights are set on the ultimate sporting stage - the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The last hurdle to cross is the ISA World Championships in Puerto Rico, scheduled for February. A successful performance at these championships will secure her place in Team Canada for the Olympics.

Waves of Opportunity

This significant development unlocks the potential for three young Canadian women surfers to participate in the Olympics this year. Brooks' triumph is not only a personal victory but also a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes across Canada and the world. Her journey underscores the power of perseverance, the importance of fair representation, and the transformative potential of sport.