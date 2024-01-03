Young Speedway Racer Finn Reed Claims First Under-21 Solo New Zealand Title

In a stunning display of determination and talent, 17-year-old Finn Reed has made his mark on the speedway racing world, securing his first under-21 solo New Zealand title. The third-generation racer proved his mettle by winning all five races at the event, including four heats and the final, despite fluctuating weather conditions. Reed’s triumph marks his biggest career victory to date, setting the stage for a promising future in the sport.

A Step Towards Greater Victories

With this victory under his belt, Reed now sets his sights on the upcoming New Zealand Championships at Oreti Park Speedway. Eager to continue his winning streak, the young racer is particularly motivated to compete against a top New Zealand rider returning from the UK. Drawing strength from his family’s history in racing and fuelled by the adrenaline rush the sport brings, Reed is not one to back down from a challenge.

Driven by Passion

Having been in the sport for seven years, Reed’s passion for speedway racing is palpable. The exhilarating rush of adrenaline and the thrill of competition drive him to constantly improve his performance. He holds a deep appreciation for his sponsors and the speedway community, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout his journey.

Aspiring to Break Records

Reed’s ambitions don’t stop at his recent win. He aspires to surpass the achievements of other riders who have clinched the under-21 title multiple times. The upcoming summer season presents him with the perfect opportunity to surprise many with his performances and prove his prowess on the speedway track once again.