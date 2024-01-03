en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

Young Speedway Racer Finn Reed Claims First Under-21 Solo New Zealand Title

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Young Speedway Racer Finn Reed Claims First Under-21 Solo New Zealand Title

In a stunning display of determination and talent, 17-year-old Finn Reed has made his mark on the speedway racing world, securing his first under-21 solo New Zealand title. The third-generation racer proved his mettle by winning all five races at the event, including four heats and the final, despite fluctuating weather conditions. Reed’s triumph marks his biggest career victory to date, setting the stage for a promising future in the sport.

A Step Towards Greater Victories

With this victory under his belt, Reed now sets his sights on the upcoming New Zealand Championships at Oreti Park Speedway. Eager to continue his winning streak, the young racer is particularly motivated to compete against a top New Zealand rider returning from the UK. Drawing strength from his family’s history in racing and fuelled by the adrenaline rush the sport brings, Reed is not one to back down from a challenge.

Driven by Passion

Having been in the sport for seven years, Reed’s passion for speedway racing is palpable. The exhilarating rush of adrenaline and the thrill of competition drive him to constantly improve his performance. He holds a deep appreciation for his sponsors and the speedway community, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout his journey.

Aspiring to Break Records

Reed’s ambitions don’t stop at his recent win. He aspires to surpass the achievements of other riders who have clinched the under-21 title multiple times. The upcoming summer season presents him with the perfect opportunity to surprise many with his performances and prove his prowess on the speedway track once again.

0
New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Three-Vehicle Collision in Christchurch Claims Two Lives

By Mazhar Abbas

Teenager Arrested at Prime Minister Luxon's Holiday Home on New Year's Day

By Mazhar Abbas

Palmerston North Rings in the New Year with Matilda the Musical Preview

By BNN Correspondents

Son of Ex-Criminal Sentenced for Large-Scale Drug Operation in New Zealand

By Mazhar Abbas

Swimmers Rescued from Perilous Currents off New Plymouth's Back Beach ...
@Accidents · 30 mins
Swimmers Rescued from Perilous Currents off New Plymouth's Back Beach ...
heart comment 0
Valaris JU-107 Drilling Rig to Depart New Zealand, Toxic Algae Alert in Tasman District

By Mazhar Abbas

Valaris JU-107 Drilling Rig to Depart New Zealand, Toxic Algae Alert in Tasman District
The Desperate Search for Bailey Keen: An 18-Year-Old Missing in Invercargill

By Mazhar Abbas

The Desperate Search for Bailey Keen: An 18-Year-Old Missing in Invercargill
New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay Witnesses Extraordinary Pohutukawa Bloom: An Ecological Perspective

By BNN Correspondents

New Zealand's Hawke's Bay Witnesses Extraordinary Pohutukawa Bloom: An Ecological Perspective
Rico Syme: Rising Rugby Star Set to Shine at Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s

By Salman Khan

Rico Syme: Rising Rugby Star Set to Shine at Fiji's Coral Coast 7s
Latest Headlines
World News
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
7 seconds
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
27 seconds
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
41 seconds
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
1 min
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
1 min
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
1 min
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
1 min
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives for 2024
1 min
Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives for 2024
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app