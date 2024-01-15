en English
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final

Occurring in the heart of London, at the renowned Alexandra Palace, the Masters final witnessed a spectacle beyond its usual grandeur. Amid the professional snooker players, a nine-year-old Tyrone boy, Ben Robinson, became an unexpected star of the event. His stunning trick shot during an interval, which saw him potting the black ball in an unintended pocket, left the audience and seasoned players like Ken Doherty and Shaun Murphy in awe.

Ben’s Unexpected Stardom

Ben, who attended the event alongside his father Brian, didn’t anticipate that his day would turn into a memorable one. His trick shot, a result of sheer luck or an underlying natural talent, quickly propelled him to minor celebrity status within the venue. The audience, captivated by his feat, lined up to capture photographs with the young star.

Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Oldest Masters Champion

While Ben was the unexpected highlight of the event, the Masters final wasn’t short on history-making moments. Ronnie O’Sullivan, Ben’s favorite player, solidified his place in snooker history by becoming the oldest-ever Masters champion. This accomplishment added another layer of excitement to Ben’s experience at the event.

Passing Down the Love for Snooker

Ben’s passion for snooker, in his own words, was inherited from his father. The Masters ticket was a Christmas gift from Santa, a testament to his deep-rooted love for the game. His visit to Alexandra Palace, the impressive trick shot, and the lively atmosphere left a lasting impression on the young snooker enthusiast. Indeed, it was an event that will forever be etched in his memory.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

