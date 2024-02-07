Young Kilkenny Singer Stevie Mulrooney to Perform at Six Nations

As the crisp February air fills Dublin's Aviva Stadium, a unique voice will echo through the stands, a voice that embodies the spirit of Irish rugby. That voice belongs to eight-year-old Stevie Mulrooney from Kilkenny. The young talent has been selected to perform 'Ireland's Call', the Irish rugby anthem, to a live audience of over 50,000 people on February 11. This performance will mark Ireland's first home game of the Six Nations championship against Italy.

Stevie's Rise to Prominence

Stevie Mulrooney isn't new to the limelight, despite his tender age. Last November, he left many in awe with his rendition of the anthem on the Late Late Show, earning accolades from fans and rugby stalwarts. As a testament to his talent, Josh Van Der Flier, the World Rugby Player of 2022 with Kilkenny roots, personally extended the invitation to Stevie to perform at the Aviva Stadium.

A Memorable Encounter

During the Late Late Show, Stevie experienced what he described as the 'best day of his life'. In an unexpected turn of events, Irish Captain Peter O'Mahony and Bundee Aki, the Guinness Writers 2023 Player of the Year, surprised him during his performance. The young singer was also gifted a signed Irish rugby jersey by Andy Farrell's team, marking a memorable milestone in his journey.

Stevie: A Budding Linguist and Lucky Charm

Stevie's talents extend beyond singing. He is a fluent speaker of Irish, English, and Polish and attends Gaelscoil Osraí in Kilkenny. His recent performance of the anthem at a Provincial Towns Cup game on February 4 may have brought some luck, as Kilkenny RFC secured a significant victory over Clondalkin RFC with a scoreline of 60-5. Perhaps his performance at the Six Nations will carry a similar charm for the Irish team.