en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Young Karting Prodigy, Euan Stephenson, Targets Formula One

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Young Karting Prodigy, Euan Stephenson, Targets Formula One

Young karting sensation, Euan Stephenson, is set to make a robust return to national racing this year in the Junior Kart Championship. This 14-year-old prodigy from Felixstowe is no stranger to the world of racing, having begun his karting journey at the tender age of eight at Anglia Indoor Karting in Ipswich.

Mirroring the Greats

Stephenson, a student at St Albans Catholic School in Ipswich, is fueled by the ambition to follow in the illustrious tyre tracks of seven-time Formula One World Drivers’ Champion, Lewis Hamilton. The upcoming season is poised to be action-packed and pivotal for both Euan and his privateer race team.

Preparation for the Championship

The team has been diligently preparing for the upcoming championship during the winter, fine-tuning the kart’s engine, and securing new sponsors. Their meticulous preparation is a testament to the significance of the upcoming season and their commitment to Euan’s racing career.

Focused on Progress and Improvement

With his sights firmly set on the championship, Euan is determined to learn from past seasons and enhance his skills and kart setup. His journey from competing at local tracks to larger ones like Ellough Raceways in Beccles reveals a trajectory of continuous improvement and a relentless pursuit of his ultimate goal – racing in Formula One.

As Euan gears up for an important year in his racing career, the karting world watches with bated breath, eager to witness the next chapter in the story of this promising young star.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
52 seconds ago
PGA Tour's Player and Rookie of the Year Awards Spark Debate
In a move that stirred widespread discussion and debate, the PGA Tour bestowed the 2023 Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards to Scottie Scheffler and Eric Cole, respectively. Scheffler took home the coveted Jack Nicklaus Award for the second consecutive year, a feat previously achieved by Tiger Woods in 2007. Meanwhile,
PGA Tour's Player and Rookie of the Year Awards Spark Debate
Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders' Season Finale
6 mins ago
Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders' Season Finale
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
6 mins ago
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
Financial Crisis Forces Talent Exodus in Welsh Rugby
1 min ago
Financial Crisis Forces Talent Exodus in Welsh Rugby
Julian Sayin: A Rising Star Clinches Gatorade California Football Player of the Year
2 mins ago
Julian Sayin: A Rising Star Clinches Gatorade California Football Player of the Year
Premier League's Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis
5 mins ago
Premier League's Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Leads GOP Primary Polls: Unveils Trade Policies for Potential Second Term
32 seconds
Trump Leads GOP Primary Polls: Unveils Trade Policies for Potential Second Term
Tazewell County Health Department & Molina Health Care Provide Free Cervical Cancer Screenings
35 seconds
Tazewell County Health Department & Molina Health Care Provide Free Cervical Cancer Screenings
YoGoody: Pioneering Health and Wellness in the New Year
48 seconds
YoGoody: Pioneering Health and Wellness in the New Year
PGA Tour's Player and Rookie of the Year Awards Spark Debate
52 seconds
PGA Tour's Player and Rookie of the Year Awards Spark Debate
Supreme Court Sets Deadline for SEBI's Investigation into Adani Group; New Antibiotic Discovered Against CRAB
1 min
Supreme Court Sets Deadline for SEBI's Investigation into Adani Group; New Antibiotic Discovered Against CRAB
Financial Crisis Forces Talent Exodus in Welsh Rugby
1 min
Financial Crisis Forces Talent Exodus in Welsh Rugby
Darlington Food Establishments Face Hygiene Inspections: Several Score Low
1 min
Darlington Food Establishments Face Hygiene Inspections: Several Score Low
Julian Sayin: A Rising Star Clinches Gatorade California Football Player of the Year
2 mins
Julian Sayin: A Rising Star Clinches Gatorade California Football Player of the Year
New York City's Clubhouse Funding Controversy: A Closer Look
2 mins
New York City's Clubhouse Funding Controversy: A Closer Look
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
7 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
26 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
34 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app