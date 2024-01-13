en English
India

Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
In the exhilarating world of motorsport, a young 25-year-old driver is poised to make his maiden appearance in Formula E with Maserati MSG Racing at a Mexican event. This significant milestone designates him as the third Indian to step into a single-seater world championship, tracing the path of Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok. Teaming up with Maximilian Gunther, he is all set to steer his career in the electrifying atmosphere of Formula E racing.

Usain Bolt Experiences Formula E’s GENBETA

In a striking twist, Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, known for his unmatched speed on the track, encountered a new velocity behind the wheel of Formula E’s world record-breaking GENBETA race car in Mexico City. This encounter was a full lap at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, offering Bolt an unparalleled experience of the power and adrenaline that Formula E racing entails.

Bolt’s engagement with the GENBETA car was nothing less than breathtaking. He dubbed the experience as “mind-blowing” and was taken by surprise with the power and adrenaline rush that came with the drive. His acceleration from the start line, hitting 0-60mph in a mere 2.89 seconds and covering 100m in 4.36 seconds, demonstrated the impressive capabilities of the GENBETA, leaving Bolt in awe of its speed and performance.

Racing Demands Athleticism

As a celebrated sprinter, Bolt’s encounter with the Formula E GENBETA shed light on the physical and mental demands of driving at such breakneck speeds, debunking any belief that racing drivers are “non-athletes.” His experience sparked a newfound respect for motorsport athletes and their rigorous training and commitment.

Future of Electric Racing

Bolt’s remarkable encounter with the GENBETA car marked the inauguration of the 10th season of the Formula E World Championship, further solidifying the electrifying appeal of this innovative racing series. His enthusiasm and potential interest in being involved in Formula E in the future, in one capacity or another, underline the impact of this experience.

The Formula E World Championship, being the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship and a certified net-zero carbon sport, continues to display dramatic racing in iconic city locations. It provides a platform for leading automotive manufacturers to speed up electric vehicle innovation. The GENBETA car, a testament to Formula E’s devotion to pushing the boundaries of electric racing, symbolizes the apex of technological advancement in the sport.

Ultimately, Usain Bolt’s astonishing encounter with the GENBETA electric race car in Formula E not only showcased the unparalleled speed and acceleration of the car but also emphasized the physical and mental demands of driving at such high speeds. The experience also highlighted the dedication and athleticism of motor sport athletes. This unique blend of speed, athleticism, and cutting-edge technology in the world of motorsport underlines the captivating allure of Formula E and its potential to redefine the future of racing.

India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

