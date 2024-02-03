Young Indian Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Double Century in Test Cricket

The cricketing world was treated to an exceptional display of batting prowess when 22-year-old Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a double century during the second Test against England. This makes him the third youngest Indian to achieve such a feat in Test cricket, contributing to India's score of 375 for 7 in 102 overs.

A Milestone Forged Through Resilience and Skill

Jaiswal's innings, which included 18 fours and seven sixes, was a testament to his maturity and resilience. Despite no other Indian batter managing more than 34, Jaiswal's gritty performance saw him form partnerships with his teammates. His attacking prowess was evident in his 17 boundaries and five maximums, contributing to an overall impressive innings.

Making History with a Double Century

Resuming his innings on the second day from 179, Jaiswal reached the coveted double century with a six and a four against England's Shoaib Bashir. He ended with an undefeated 201 runs, putting him in the prestigious list of youngest double centurions in Indian cricket. This record was previously held by Vinod Kambli, who scored a double century against England in 1993 at the age of 21 years and 335 days, and again against Zimbabwe at 21 years and 355 days.

Continuing a Promising Career

This innings follows Jaiswal's debut performance against the West Indies last year where he scored 171, and his 80-run contribution in the series opener in Hyderabad. These performances highlight the young cricketer's potential and his likelihood to make significant contributions to Indian cricket in the future. His performance in the ongoing five-match series against England, where India is currently trailing 0-1, will be crucial.