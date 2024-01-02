en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Young Earnhardt Prodigy Wyatt Miller Wins Tulsa Shootout

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Young Earnhardt Prodigy Wyatt Miller Wins Tulsa Shootout

Continuing a legacy of racing prowess, Wyatt Miller, a 12-year-old racing prodigy and fourth-generation Earnhardt, seized a resounding victory at the renowned Tulsa Shootout. The young Miller, son of Kelley Earnhardt and grandson of NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt, exhibited remarkable prowess behind the wheel, leading the Restricted A-Class feature from start to end.

Miller’s Dominant Performance

From the pole position, Miller claimed all 20 laps of the race, demonstrating his racing acumen in a vehicle owned by former NASCAR driver Chad Boat. An early race incident where Miller made contact with competitor Jett Nunley could have been a moment of derailment. However, the young racer held his ground, maintaining his lead despite Nunley’s frustration over the encounter. Nunley, nevertheless, managed a respectable third-place finish.

Legacy of the Earnhardts Continues

Miller’s remarkable performance at the Tulsa Shootout, an event that serves as the precursor to the Chili Bowl Nationals, was met with widespread acclaim. His uncle, Dale Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Daytona 500 winner and NASCAR Hall of Famer, joined the chorus of praise for the young racer’s achievement. The victory not only adds to Miller’s burgeoning dirt track resume but also continues the illustrious Earnhardt legacy in the world of racing.

Other Winners at the Tulsa Shootout

While Miller’s victory was a highlight of the event, the Tulsa Shootout featured several other triumphant racers. Frank Flud took home the Stock Non-Wing A-Feature, while Braxton Flatt emerged victorious in Junior Sprints. Blake Hahn won in the Outlaw Non-Wing category, while Ashton Torgerson and Emerson Axsom won in A-Class and Outlaws respectively.

The Tulsa Shootout, in its 39th year, once again proved to be a pulsating event, with a total of 144 drivers participating. Miller’s victory, however, will be remembered not only as a personal triumph but also as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Earnhardt family in the world of motorsports.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Frank Ryan, Legendary Browns QB and Academic, Dies at 87

By Salman Khan

Frank Ryan: Remembering the NFL Legend and Academic Luminary

By Salman Khan

Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?

By Salman Khan

African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly

By Salman Khan

Toby Jones Champions Justice in ITV's New Drama 'Mr Bates vs Post Offi ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
Toby Jones Champions Justice in ITV's New Drama 'Mr Bates vs Post Offi ...
heart comment 0
PGA Tour’s High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf

By Salman Khan

PGA Tour's High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf
Unanticipated Star: Kyren Williams’s Standout Performance in the 2023 NFL Season

By Salman Khan

Unanticipated Star: Kyren Williams's Standout Performance in the 2023 NFL Season
Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024

By Salman Khan

Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024
Remembering Frank Ryan: The Man Who Led the Browns to Their Last NFL Championship

By Salman Khan

Remembering Frank Ryan: The Man Who Led the Browns to Their Last NFL Championship
Latest Headlines
World News
Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?
2 mins
Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?
Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania's 15th State Senatorial District Seat
2 mins
Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania's 15th State Senatorial District Seat
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel
2 mins
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
2 mins
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
PGA Tour's High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf
2 mins
PGA Tour's High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf
Unanticipated Star: Kyren Williams's Standout Performance in the 2023 NFL Season
2 mins
Unanticipated Star: Kyren Williams's Standout Performance in the 2023 NFL Season
Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024
2 mins
Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
3 mins
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
3 mins
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
48 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
52 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
55 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app