Young Earnhardt Prodigy Wyatt Miller Wins Tulsa Shootout

Continuing a legacy of racing prowess, Wyatt Miller, a 12-year-old racing prodigy and fourth-generation Earnhardt, seized a resounding victory at the renowned Tulsa Shootout. The young Miller, son of Kelley Earnhardt and grandson of NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt, exhibited remarkable prowess behind the wheel, leading the Restricted A-Class feature from start to end.

Miller’s Dominant Performance

From the pole position, Miller claimed all 20 laps of the race, demonstrating his racing acumen in a vehicle owned by former NASCAR driver Chad Boat. An early race incident where Miller made contact with competitor Jett Nunley could have been a moment of derailment. However, the young racer held his ground, maintaining his lead despite Nunley’s frustration over the encounter. Nunley, nevertheless, managed a respectable third-place finish.

Legacy of the Earnhardts Continues

Miller’s remarkable performance at the Tulsa Shootout, an event that serves as the precursor to the Chili Bowl Nationals, was met with widespread acclaim. His uncle, Dale Earnhardt Jr., a two-time Daytona 500 winner and NASCAR Hall of Famer, joined the chorus of praise for the young racer’s achievement. The victory not only adds to Miller’s burgeoning dirt track resume but also continues the illustrious Earnhardt legacy in the world of racing.

Other Winners at the Tulsa Shootout

While Miller’s victory was a highlight of the event, the Tulsa Shootout featured several other triumphant racers. Frank Flud took home the Stock Non-Wing A-Feature, while Braxton Flatt emerged victorious in Junior Sprints. Blake Hahn won in the Outlaw Non-Wing category, while Ashton Torgerson and Emerson Axsom won in A-Class and Outlaws respectively.

The Tulsa Shootout, in its 39th year, once again proved to be a pulsating event, with a total of 144 drivers participating. Miller’s victory, however, will be remembered not only as a personal triumph but also as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Earnhardt family in the world of motorsports.