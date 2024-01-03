Young Cricketing Talents Shine in AS Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament

In a display of riveting cricketing action, the AS Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament played host to two momentous matches, as the young athletes showcased their mettle on the field. The day was marked by impressive performances, both with the bat and the ball, leading to decisive outcomes in both encounters.

Zone-IV Whites Triumph Over Zone-II Blues

The first match of the day, played at the Pak Star Cricket Ground, saw Zone-IV Whites claim victory over Zone-II Blues by a margin of 52 runs. The Whites put up an impressive score of 237/6 in their allotted 45 overs. The batting line-up’s strength was on full display, with half-centuries from Abdul Razzaq and Bilal Khan, and a vital contribution from Musa Azad.

Despite a valiant effort from Zone-II Blues’ bowlers, Arshan Khan and Umer Pathan, the team fell short in their chase, succumbing to the collective bowling prowess of Zone-IV Whites. The Blues were all out for 185 in 43.4 overs. Hazar Bahadur, leading the bowling attack for Zone-IV Whites, took four crucial wickets for 49 runs.

Zone-VII Blues Overcomes Zone-V Blues in Low-Scoring Encounter

The second match at Landhi Gymkhana Ground was a low-scoring affair, but not short on drama. Zone-V Blues set a meager total of 120 all out, with Waqas Afzal as the highest scorer. However, the standout performance of the day was Waqas Ahmed of Zone-VII Blues, who took an impressive six wickets for just 20 runs, setting the stage for his team’s successful chase.

Zone-VII Blues reached the target in 24.4 overs, losing six wickets along the way. Ehsan ul Haq was the top scorer for Zone-VII Blues in their chase, showing resilience in the face of pressure. The tournament, sponsored by AS Natural Stone and organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi, continues to serve as a platform for young cricketers in the region to showcase their talent.