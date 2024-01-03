en English
Cricket

Young Cricketing Talents Shine in AS Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Young Cricketing Talents Shine in AS Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament

In a display of riveting cricketing action, the AS Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament played host to two momentous matches, as the young athletes showcased their mettle on the field. The day was marked by impressive performances, both with the bat and the ball, leading to decisive outcomes in both encounters.

Zone-IV Whites Triumph Over Zone-II Blues

The first match of the day, played at the Pak Star Cricket Ground, saw Zone-IV Whites claim victory over Zone-II Blues by a margin of 52 runs. The Whites put up an impressive score of 237/6 in their allotted 45 overs. The batting line-up’s strength was on full display, with half-centuries from Abdul Razzaq and Bilal Khan, and a vital contribution from Musa Azad.

Despite a valiant effort from Zone-II Blues’ bowlers, Arshan Khan and Umer Pathan, the team fell short in their chase, succumbing to the collective bowling prowess of Zone-IV Whites. The Blues were all out for 185 in 43.4 overs. Hazar Bahadur, leading the bowling attack for Zone-IV Whites, took four crucial wickets for 49 runs.

Zone-VII Blues Overcomes Zone-V Blues in Low-Scoring Encounter

The second match at Landhi Gymkhana Ground was a low-scoring affair, but not short on drama. Zone-V Blues set a meager total of 120 all out, with Waqas Afzal as the highest scorer. However, the standout performance of the day was Waqas Ahmed of Zone-VII Blues, who took an impressive six wickets for just 20 runs, setting the stage for his team’s successful chase.

Zone-VII Blues reached the target in 24.4 overs, losing six wickets along the way. Ehsan ul Haq was the top scorer for Zone-VII Blues in their chase, showing resilience in the face of pressure. The tournament, sponsored by AS Natural Stone and organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi, continues to serve as a platform for young cricketers in the region to showcase their talent.

Cricket Pakistan Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

