en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Guyana

Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships

In an exhilarating display of skill and strategy, emerging chess prodigies Sachin Pitamber and Kyle Couchman have claimed victories at the Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships. This thrilling event unfolded on December 30th and 31st at the School of the Nations building on New Market Street. The tournament, organized by the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF), put the spotlight on the burgeoning talent within the chess community.

Rapid Tournament: A Show of Mastery

13-year-old Sachin Pitamber swept the board at the Rapid Tournament on December 30th. Demonstrating remarkable precision and unrivaled strategy, Pitamber scored an astounding 8.5 points out of a potential 9. His performance not only secured his position at the top of the open category but also earned him a prestigious $50,000 prize. Challenging Pitamber’s supremacy, FIDE Master Anthony Drayton showcased his prowess by finishing second with eight points. Justino Da Silva, with a commendable score of 6.5 points, claimed the third spot, earning himself a prize of $20,000.

Recognition for Female Talent

In a sport often dominated by male players, 14-year-old Ciel Clement stood out from the crowd. Clement won the Best Female prize, a well-deserved recognition accompanied by a $20,000 reward. This achievement underscores the importance of encouraging and acknowledging female participation in chess.

Blitz Segment: A New Champion Emerges

While the details of the Blitz segment remain undisclosed, it was reported that Kyle Couchman emerged victorious. Couchman’s triumph in the Blitz category further highlights the depth of talent within the chess community.

The Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships not only provided a platform for young chess players to showcase their talents but also emphasized the competitive spirit and skillful play that characterize the chess community. As we look forward to future championships, the performances of Pitamber, Couchman, and other participants serve as a testament to the bright future of chess.

0
Guyana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Guyana

See more
1 min ago
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
As the sun sets on Carifesta Avenue, the Ministry of Education ground will be illuminated with the fierce competition of the playoff final between Slingerz FC and Monedderlust. These formidable teams from West Demerara and Berbice, respectively, will battle it out in a high-stakes face-off to secure a spot in the coveted 2024 Elite League.
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
Tonia Harris Crowned Winner at Miss Crane 2023 Pageant
36 mins ago
Tonia Harris Crowned Winner at Miss Crane 2023 Pageant
The Harrihars: A Tale of Faith and Perseverance
57 mins ago
The Harrihars: A Tale of Faith and Perseverance
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
4 mins ago
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
Linden to Mabura Hill Road Construction in Guyana: Progress Update
16 mins ago
Linden to Mabura Hill Road Construction in Guyana: Progress Update
GNBS Certifies Thirty New Companies in 2023, Set to Expand Reach in 2024
27 mins ago
GNBS Certifies Thirty New Companies in 2023, Set to Expand Reach in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
23 seconds
Mixed Results for Saint Anselm College Against Adelphi in Basketball Doubleheader
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
27 seconds
Breaking Menstrual Stigma in India: Men's Role in Enhancing Women's Menstrual Experience
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
1 min
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
T20 Cricket Star Andre Russell Expresses Disappointment Over Jamaica's Absence from Major Cricket Events
1 min
T20 Cricket Star Andre Russell Expresses Disappointment Over Jamaica's Absence from Major Cricket Events
Exercise as a Depression Antidote and Other Critical Perspectives
2 mins
Exercise as a Depression Antidote and Other Critical Perspectives
Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football
2 mins
Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
2 mins
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
3 mins
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
3 mins
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app