South Korea

Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team

At a tender age of 13, Kingslee Primrose from Swanzey has secured her position on the U.S. Youth Coed National cheerleading team. Her extraordinary talent will soon be showcased at the 2023 International Cheer Union (ICU) World Championships in Orlando, Florida, scheduled for April. This feat follows Primrose’s significant role in securing the team’s gold medal triumph at the 2023 ICU World Cup held in Seoul, South Korea, last October.

From World Cup Victory to World Championships

While the World Cup victory was an outstanding achievement, the ICU World Championships offers a more challenging platform due to its wide array of international teams. Despite the increased competition, Primrose is eager to represent her country once again and is preparing rigorously for the event. She is also set to participate in the forthcoming World Cup in Seoul, later this year.

The U.S. Youth Coed National Team

The U.S. Youth Coed National team is an assembly of top-notch cheerleaders aged 12-14, from across the United States. The selection process is stringent, ensuring only the best talents make the team. As stated by the official USA Cheer website, Kingslee’s inclusion in this team testifies to her exceptional skill and dedication to the sport of cheerleading.

Primrose’s Journey so Far and Future Prospects

Primrose’s journey in cheerleading has been nothing short of stellar, from being a Swanzey native to winning a gold medal at the International Cheerleading Union World Cup in Seoul. Her upcoming participation in the ICU World Championships in Orlando, Florida, is anticipated with bated breath. With her current form and persistent dedication, the future holds high promise for this young cheerleader.

South Korea Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

