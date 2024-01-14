en English
Jamaica

Young Athletes Shine at 41st JAAA PUMA Anderson-Fuller Development Meet

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
Young Athletes Shine at 41st JAAA PUMA Anderson-Fuller Development Meet

At the 41st JAAA PUMA Anderson-Fuller Development Meet, a new generation of athletes showcased their potential, with several young stars delivering impressive performances. The standout was undoubtedly Theianna Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen High School, who claimed the top spot in the Girls’ Class 2 200 meters with a time of 23.73 seconds – the fastest of the day in that event.

Overcoming Obstacles

Terrelonge’s victory was all the more remarkable given a misstep coming off the curve. However, showing a champion’s resolve, Terrelonge regained her balance and sprinted to the finish line, meeting the high expectations set by her coach, Michael Dyke. Her triumph was a testament to her talent and resilience, as well as the strength of the coaching at Edwin Allen High School.

Edwin Allen High Continues to Shine

Edwin Allen High’s success did not end with Terrelonge. Kerelle Etienne won the Girls’ Class 3 200 meters in 24.95 seconds, adding another feather to the school’s cap. In the Class 4, it was Rihanna Scott of Ferncourt who stood on the top podium with her time of 25.68 seconds, continuing the tradition of Edwin Allen High’s track dominance.

St Jago High School’s Notable Presence

St Jago High School also made its mark at the meet. Kryshelle Hooling won the Class 1 200 meters in 24.26 seconds while her schoolmate, Jada Fletcher, broke a record in the Class 2 Girls’ 800 meters with a time of 2:22.84. The school’s success extended to the jumps, with Tiana South and Deandra Fitten winning in their respective classes.

In other events, Florence Nafamba of Holmwood Technical took the Open Girls’ 3000 meters, while Tia Clayton and Rohan Watson of MVP Club emerged victorious in the women’s and men’s 60 meters respectively. On the boys’ side, Kingston College’s Ethan Gioko dominated the Open Boys’ 5000 meters, with victories in the 800 meters claimed by athletes from Port Antonio and STETHS.

Meanwhile, World Championships 200-meter champion Shericka Jackson was notably absent from the event due to illness. Her presence was sorely missed, but the young athletes seized the opportunity to shine on the track, offering a glimpse into the future of Jamaican track and field.

Jamaica Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

