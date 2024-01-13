en English
Bermuda

Young Athletes Display Exceptional Performances at Bermuda’s Butterfield Mile Races

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
In the shimmering twilight of Bermuda, the Butterfield Mile races were alive with the sound of pounding feet and the cheers of spectators, as young athletes from schools across the island showcased their stamina and speed. Jack Smith of Warwick Academy emerged as the victor in the Senior School boys category, clocking an impressive time of 4min 44.23sec – the swiftest junior time of the entire event.

From Fifth Place to First

Smith’s triumph was particularly noteworthy due to his significant stride from a fifth-place finish in the previous year’s races. The young athlete’s perseverance and discipline were evident in his performance, underlining the power of determination and hard work. Seer Carey and Cameron Adkins followed closely, securing second and third places in the same category respectively.

Victories Across Categories

Among the Senior School girls, Jaeda Grant of Saltus Grammar School crossed the finish line first, demonstrating her sporting prowess. The Middle Schools races were clinched by Zydon Furbert of Warwick Academy and Gabriella Cechini from Somersfield Academy, in the boys and girls categories, respectively.

Defending Titles and Near Record-Breaks

In the Primary Schools segment, Naomi MacGuinness of Warwick Academy successfully defended her title, falling just shy of breaking the record set in 2019. Adrian Myers from Saltus emerged as the winner in the Primary School boys category, with Julian Simmons and Khaleef Daley completing the podium finishes.

In post-race interviews, the young athletes expressed their elation and the significance of their wins. They highlighted the intense training and preparation that went into their performances, reinforcing the importance of discipline, dedication, and the sheer love of the sport.

Bermuda Education Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

