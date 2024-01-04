Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics

Biancha Emery, a 16-year-old high school sophomore from Bend, Oregon, has defied the odds to qualify for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea. She has distinguished herself as the only girl on the three-member United States skeleton team.

A Challenging Start

Emery’s journey to the international competition began with a bumpy introduction to the sport. Despite an initial reluctance after a rough first attempt, she persevered, driven by an unyielding spirit and the support of her father, Steven Emery, a former member of the U.S. World Cup Bobsledding Team.

Rising Through the Ranks

Undeterred by her challenging start, Emery demonstrated her resilience and determination, rapidly ascending the ranks in the world of skeleton. Her hard work and commitment paid off, with the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation recognizing her talent and ranking her 15th in the world.

The Road to the Olympics

Emery’s path to the Youth Olympics was marked by a gruelling 10-month series of races around the globe, culminating in her securing a spot in the competition while competing in Pyeongchang, South Korea. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emery family relocated to Utah, allowing Biancha to continue her training when sports were restricted in her home state of Oregon. She has since become adept at the sport, noted for her driving skills and reaching speeds near 80 mph.

As she gears up for the Olympic Youth Team’s arrival in Gangwon on January 17, with the opening ceremony scheduled for January 19 and her participation in the competition on January 22, Emery is eagerly anticipating the experience and the opportunity to meet fellow competitors from around the world. This young athlete’s journey is a testament to her tenacity, skill, and the power of unwavering support.