en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Korea

Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
Young Athlete Biancha Emery Defies Odds to Qualify for Winter Youth Olympics

Biancha Emery, a 16-year-old high school sophomore from Bend, Oregon, has defied the odds to qualify for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea. She has distinguished herself as the only girl on the three-member United States skeleton team.

A Challenging Start

Emery’s journey to the international competition began with a bumpy introduction to the sport. Despite an initial reluctance after a rough first attempt, she persevered, driven by an unyielding spirit and the support of her father, Steven Emery, a former member of the U.S. World Cup Bobsledding Team.

Rising Through the Ranks

Undeterred by her challenging start, Emery demonstrated her resilience and determination, rapidly ascending the ranks in the world of skeleton. Her hard work and commitment paid off, with the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation recognizing her talent and ranking her 15th in the world.

The Road to the Olympics

Emery’s path to the Youth Olympics was marked by a gruelling 10-month series of races around the globe, culminating in her securing a spot in the competition while competing in Pyeongchang, South Korea. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emery family relocated to Utah, allowing Biancha to continue her training when sports were restricted in her home state of Oregon. She has since become adept at the sport, noted for her driving skills and reaching speeds near 80 mph.

As she gears up for the Olympic Youth Team’s arrival in Gangwon on January 17, with the opening ceremony scheduled for January 19 and her participation in the competition on January 22, Emery is eagerly anticipating the experience and the opportunity to meet fellow competitors from around the world. This young athlete’s journey is a testament to her tenacity, skill, and the power of unwavering support.

0
South Korea Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Korea

See more
5 mins ago
Icy Bridges in Sejong, South Korea: The Cause Behind Two Vehicle Pileups
Early Thursday morning in Sejong, a central city in South Korea, witnessed the chaos of two separate vehicle pileups on icy bridges. The first incident, at 5:24 a.m., unfolded on the 925-meter Geumbitnoeul Bridge, ensnaring around 30 vehicles and resulting in injuries to five people. A second pileup took place shortly after at 6:27 a.m.
Icy Bridges in Sejong, South Korea: The Cause Behind Two Vehicle Pileups
Jeong Sewoon Explores New Horizons with 'Quiz', His Latest K-pop EP
57 mins ago
Jeong Sewoon Explores New Horizons with 'Quiz', His Latest K-pop EP
Joy in K-pop World: U-KISS's Hoon and Hwang Ji Seon Celebrate Birth of First Child
1 hour ago
Joy in K-pop World: U-KISS's Hoon and Hwang Ji Seon Celebrate Birth of First Child
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Series: A New Era of AI-Powered Mobile Technology
9 mins ago
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Series: A New Era of AI-Powered Mobile Technology
South Korea: Single-Person Households Rise as Housing Prices Impact Birth Rates
13 mins ago
South Korea: Single-Person Households Rise as Housing Prices Impact Birth Rates
Gyeongseong Creature: A Genre-Blending Epic on Netflix
20 mins ago
Gyeongseong Creature: A Genre-Blending Epic on Netflix
Latest Headlines
World News
LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners' Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption
17 seconds
LaPorte County Auditor Timothy Stabosz Eyes Commissioners' Seat, Vows to Combat Corruption
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
35 seconds
Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia's General Election
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
1 min
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
2 mins
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
2 mins
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
2 mins
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
3 mins
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
3 mins
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
3 mins
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app