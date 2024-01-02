en English
Health

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a top-tier Japanese pitcher, to a record-breaking $325 million, 12-year contract, redefining the landscape of deals in Major League Baseball. The contract comes with unique opt-out clauses tied to the health of Yamamoto’s pitching elbow, a first in professional sports contracts, providing a blueprint for future negotiations.

Yamamoto’s Contract: A New Precedent

The 25-year-old pitcher’s contract includes some unprecedented conditions. Yamamoto can opt out after the 2031 and 2033 World Series if he undergoes the infamous Tommy John surgery, a procedure replacing the ulnar collateral ligament in the pitcher’s throwing arm, or if he lands on the injured list for a consecutive period of 134 service days between 2024 and 2029 due to a right elbow ailment. This clause provides Yamamoto with a unique sense of security and flexibility, allowing him to reconsider his contract status in the event of a severe, career-impacting injury.

Navigating a Dual Opt-Out

However, the opt-out clause isn’t one-sided. If Yamamoto maintains his health, avoiding significant time on the injured list due to a right elbow injury, and doesn’t require Tommy John surgery, he has the choice to opt out after the 2029 and 2031 World Series. This clause provides the Los Angeles Dodgers with a semblance of control over Yamamoto’s long-term availability, balancing the scales in this high-stakes agreement.

Cost to Dodgers and Comparisons to Cole

Securing Yamamoto, a pitcher of such caliber, comes at a steep price for the Dodgers. In addition to his $325 million contract, the Dodgers are required to pay a posting fee of $50,625,000 to the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League, pushing the total cost for Yamamoto to just over $375 million. This makes Yamamoto’s contract $1 million more than Gerrit Cole’s $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees, making it the longest and most expensive deal for a pitcher in the history of the sport.

Last season, Yamamoto boasted a 16-6 record with a 1.21 ERA, proving to be a formidable force on the mound. The unique conditions in his contract reflect his potential future value and the team’s faith in his track record of durability and success. His contract sets a new precedent in the sports industry, one that considers the player’s health while simultaneously protecting the team’s interests.

Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

