Yoniel Curet's Rise: From 40-Man Roster to First Big-League Exhibition with Rays

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Yoniel Curet, the 21-year-old Rays' right-hander, is marking significant milestones in his baseball career, recently making his first major-league exhibition appearance and preparing for a start in his home country, the Dominican Republic. Added to the Rays' 40-man roster in November, Curet's journey reflects his hard work since signing in July 2019, with his latest achievements bringing him closer to realizing his big-league dreams.

Advertisment

Unexpected Opportunities and Performance

Curet's inclusion in the big-league spring camp and his participation in a major-league exhibition against the Twins, where he pitched a scoreless inning, were unexpected but welcome opportunities. His performance, marked by a fastball reaching 94-95 mph and effective pitch execution, drew praise from Rays' manager Kevin Cash. These experiences not only showcase his potential but also highlight the Rays' confidence in his abilities.

Implications for Career and Team

Advertisment

Curet's rapid ascent and the trust placed in him by the Rays' management signify a promising career ahead. With his upcoming start in the Dominican Republic, an opportunity to pitch in front of his family and friends, Curet is set to make an impression both on and off the field. His progress and performance are indicative of the Rays' strategy to nurture young talent, providing them with opportunities to shine on bigger stages.

Looking Ahead

As the Rays prepare for their exhibitions in the Dominican Republic, Curet's story serves as an inspiration for young athletes. His journey from signing to making his mark in big-league exhibitions underscores the importance of hard work, resilience, and seizing opportunities. Curet's future with the Rays, enriched by these experiences, hints at exciting prospects for both the player and his team as they look to build on their successes.