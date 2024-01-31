YMCA of Southern West Virginia Pioneers Free Swim Lessons in 2024

In an extraordinary move, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia has announced that it will be offering free group swim lessons throughout 2024. This initiative has been rendered feasible by the funds raised through the Spirit of Beckley community event in conjunction with a generous grant from the YMCA of the USA. The primary objective is to create a conducive environment for children in the region to learn swimming and grow comfortable around water without any cost implications.

Swimming for All: Unprecedented Opportunity

Jay Rist, the CEO of the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, underscored the importance of this initiative, labeling it as an unprecedented opportunity. He emphasized the YMCA's longstanding reputation as a leading provider of swim lessons, and expressed his excitement about the program’s potential to positively impact the community.

Program Divisions: Catering to Different Age Groups

The free swim lessons are designed to accommodate various age groups. These include the Parent/Child group for those aged between 6-36 months, the Pre-K group for children aged 3-5 years old, and the School Age group for children aged 6-12 years old.

Registration and Session Structure

Sessions for these group lessons will be held monthly until December 31, 2024. The inaugural session is slated to commence from March 4-22. Registration for Y members will open on February 5, while program members can register starting February 12. Those interested in participating can register online or visit the YMCA facility in downtown Beckley.

For additional information regarding the program and the complete schedule for 2024, the YMCA has directed interested individuals to their official website.