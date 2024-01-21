Yengskivel Sportswear Triumphs at NBTC North Luzon Regional Championship

Yengskivel Sportswear, with their indomitable spirit and unwavering focus, has emerged as the undisputed winner of the 2024 NBTC North Luzon Regional Championship. The team's victory came on the heels of their thrilling match against the Philippine College of Science and Technology (PHILCST)-Calasiao, where they showcased their superiority with a resounding score of 83-66. The championship game was held at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena on Sunday, witnessing the rise of a new basketball titan in the North Luzon region.

Standout Performance of Jevy Hinoguin

One of the key factors that propelled Yengskivel Sportswear to their championship win was the exceptional performance of Jevy Hinoguin. With his remarkable skill set and intense presence on the court, Hinoguin clinched the Most Outstanding Player title. He was instrumental in initiating a crucial 13-3 run that fortified their lead, proving his worth as a crucial asset to the team.

Significant Contributions from Teammates

Besides Hinoguin, teammates John Michael Amario and Jimwel James Itang also made significant contributions in the second half, helping Yengskivel Sportswear maintain their lead. Their combined efforts and team synergy played a crucial role in the team's success in the championship.

Undefeated Streak and Upcoming Challenges

Yengskivel Sportswear's journey to the championship was marked by impressive victories over formidable teams such as the Pampanga Lanterns and the Cordillera Career Development College. With their undefeated streak in the inaugural Regional Championships, the team is now set to focus on the upcoming Philippine under-19 basketball championship at SM Mall of Asia Arena. The third-place finish in the regionals went to Pampanga, which overpowered the Bulacan representative 1 San Rafael with a score of 88-68.

NBTC program director Eric Altamirano expressed optimism for the continued success of the Regional Championships, highlighting the talent and potential of players from North Luzon. The Mindanao, Visayas, and South Luzon regions are also preparing for their Regional Championships, with the top four teams from each qualifying for the 2024 Smart-NBTC National Finals presented by SM Supermalls, scheduled for March 18-24.