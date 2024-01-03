en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections

The last year has proven to be a challenging one for companies in the North West region. Notably, Dechra, despite a strong performance, has indicated a shift towards private equity ownership. Other industry giants, such as JD Sports and Pets at Home, have also struggled, trading at significant discounts despite achieving record profits.

Corporate Finance Challenges and Privatization Trends

THG’s future may well depend on the adoption of its Ingenuity ecommerce engine, while Mike Ashley’s strategic investments are expected to continue. Interestingly, the trend towards privatization is suggested by the fact that companies have been the primary purchasers of stocks through share buybacks. The corporate finance market, however, has not been immune to the difficulties of 2023.

Private equity firms, under mounting pressure to deliver returns, have increased the competition for deals. Stabilized interest rates may further drive buyside decisions.

Shifting Sands in the Sports World

In the realm of sports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS team is embarking on the formidable task of revitalizing Manchester United. On the other hand, Manchester City is grappling with a multitude of legal charges, while ownership concerns continue to plague Everton. The Salford Red Devils could potentially benefit from the IMG grading in Rugby League, but on the flip side, Widnes Vikings faces the risk of exclusion.

Global Political Elections on the Horizon

The upcoming year is also significant in terms of global politics. The UK is potentially gearing up for an election in October, with the Labour party currently leading in the polls. Meanwhile, the US is preparing for the presidential election in November. Elections in Russia, Taiwan, India, and Ukraine could also have global ramifications. The European Parliament elections will serve as a barometer of the continent’s political climate in the post-Brexit era.

0
Business Elections Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DLF Ltd.'s Shares Show Slight Increase Amid High Growth Expectations

By Rafia Tasleem

Iraq Set to Become Petrochemical Powerhouse with Nibras Project

By BNN Correspondents

Inside Porvair's Profitability: A Look at Consistent Growth and Insider Interest

By BNN Correspondents

Peninsula Group Survey: SMEs Battle Rising Costs and Labour Shortages in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Stock Market Downturn: Tech Giants Hit and S&P 500's Fall Signals ...
@Business · 50 seconds
Stock Market Downturn: Tech Giants Hit and S&P 500's Fall Signals ...
heart comment 0
Tatatu S.p.A. Ends Liquidity Contract with Exane, Inks New Deal with Kepler Cheuvreux

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Tatatu S.p.A. Ends Liquidity Contract with Exane, Inks New Deal with Kepler Cheuvreux
Standard Capital Market Issues Bonus Shares, Stock Value Surges

By Rafia Tasleem

Standard Capital Market Issues Bonus Shares, Stock Value Surges
Company Repurchases 60,000 Shares in Strategic Move

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Company Repurchases 60,000 Shares in Strategic Move
Bahrain’s New Foreign Financial Transfer Tax: A Double-edged Sword?

By Shivani Chauhan

Bahrain's New Foreign Financial Transfer Tax: A Double-edged Sword?
Latest Headlines
World News
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
12 seconds
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
53 seconds
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
1 min
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
Nail-Biting Finishes: High School Basketball Games Conclude with Close Scores in the Northeast Region
1 min
Nail-Biting Finishes: High School Basketball Games Conclude with Close Scores in the Northeast Region
Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher Re-elected as Senior Managers for Tyrone's Gaelic Football Team
1 min
Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher Re-elected as Senior Managers for Tyrone's Gaelic Football Team
Jersey Health Department Faces Surge in Temporary Staff Expenditure
1 min
Jersey Health Department Faces Surge in Temporary Staff Expenditure
PCC Campion Calls for Public Input on West Mercia Police Budget Proposals
2 mins
PCC Campion Calls for Public Input on West Mercia Police Budget Proposals
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Cranberries: More than Just a Tart Treat
3 mins
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Cranberries: More than Just a Tart Treat
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
5 mins
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app