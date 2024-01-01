en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hockey

Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:27 am EST
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023

From the rink to your screens, 2023 has been a year of spectacular goals in the world of hockey. The year witnessed an array of impressive plays that kept fans on the edge of their seats. From ‘Michigan’ goals to goalie goals, and shots made between the legs, every moment was a testament to the skill and prowess of the players.

Unforgettable Moments of 2023

Be it Forsberg’s 45 saves that led Ottawa to a triumphant victory against Buffalo or Kovacevic’s stunning goal from his own zone in the match between Tampa Bay and Montreal, 2023 has given us a plethora of memorable moments. Add to this, Marchment’s hat trick that turned the tables in favour of the Dallas Stars against the Chicago Blackhawks, and the year becomes an unforgettable chapter in the annals of hockey.

Construction at T-Mobile Park

Apart from the thrilling games, the 10th day of the arena construction at T-Mobile Park also caught attention. As the structure took shape, the anticipation for future games that would unfold in this arena grew among the fans.

Noteworthy Goals

Each goal in hockey tells a story, and 2023 had many tales to narrate. Players like Draisaitl, Kane, Nichushkin, Kadri, Chychrun, Eller, Harkins, Coyle, McAvoy, Foligno, Lowry, Nyquist, O’Reilly, and Pastrnak gifted the fans with some of the most mesmerizing goals of the year. Teams like the Maple Leafs also had their fair share of unforgettable moments, and the goalkeeping highlights were equally commendable.

While visitors enjoyed these moments, they were also informed about the website’s cookie and pixel policy. These tools are used to deliver an enhanced website experience, understand visitor interactions, and personalize advertising. Visitors can adjust their cookie preferences, but it may affect the functionality and services received through the site. It is important to note that these settings are device and browser-specific, and opting out of certain cookies will not affect third-party sites like the NHL Shop operated by Fanatics.

0
Hockey Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Macklin Celebrini Carries Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship

By Salman Khan

Ottawa Senators Announce Significant Changes in Management: Staios Appointed as GM

By Salman Khan

Macklin Celebrini Steers Canada to Victory in World Junior Hockey Championship

By Salman Khan

Ottawa Senators Triumph in NHL Game: Chabot's Return and Forsberg's Brilliance Lead to Victory

By Salman Khan

New York Rangers Lead NHL: A Look at Challenges and Standout Performan ...
@Hockey · 4 hours
New York Rangers Lead NHL: A Look at Challenges and Standout Performan ...
heart comment 0
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Coach Takes Firm Stance on Player Mistakes

By Salman Khan

Toronto Maple Leafs' Coach Takes Firm Stance on Player Mistakes
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis

By Salman Khan

NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes: Penalty Kill Struggles Prove Costly

By Salman Khan

Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes: Penalty Kill Struggles Prove Costly
Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: A Battle for Advancement in the NHL

By Salman Khan

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: A Battle for Advancement in the NHL
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
1 min
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
1 min
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
Bangladesh Braces for 12th National Parliament Elections Amidst Rising Tensions
2 mins
Bangladesh Braces for 12th National Parliament Elections Amidst Rising Tensions
Bradley Beal's Resilience and Novak Djokovic's Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence
4 mins
Bradley Beal's Resilience and Novak Djokovic's Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence
Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and Nephew's for NA-57, Objections Revealed
5 mins
Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and Nephew's for NA-57, Objections Revealed
Anticipated Malherbe-Fouche Duo Expected to Play Together in Stormers' 2023/24 Season
5 mins
Anticipated Malherbe-Fouche Duo Expected to Play Together in Stormers' 2023/24 Season
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
5 mins
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
9 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
12 mins
Under the Sword: The Pressures and Intricacies of Football Management
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
9 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
13 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
31 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
45 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app