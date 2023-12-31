en English
Asia

Year in Review: Taiwan’s Trials and Triumphs of 2023

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:31 am EST
As the curtains fall on 2023, the Central News Agency of Taiwan takes a step back to reflect on the year’s critical events. A year marked by nature’s fury, controversial policies, and foreign media’s striking descriptions of Taiwan. Yet, amidst the turbulence, a beacon of hope and pride emerged in the form of Taiwanese athletes, who left an indelible mark on both the international and domestic sporting stages.

A Stormy Year

The year 2023 will be remembered as the year when the first typhoon in four years lashed out at the island, reminding us of nature’s unpredictable temperament. Simultaneously, the nation grappled with a contentious imported egg policy, sparking heated debates and making headlines.

Taiwan in the International Light

The international press didn’t hold back either, labeling Taiwan as a ‘living hell for pedestrians.’ While this portrayal stirred reactions, it also sparked conversations around pedestrian safety and urban planning. Yet, in the face of adversity, the spirit of Taiwan remained undeterred.

Sporting Triumphs

In contrast to the year’s upheavals, Taiwanese athletes emerged as the nation’s shining stars. The Asian Games and World Baseball Classic, events resumed following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, became platforms where these sportspeople exhibited their prowess. The nation celebrated Huang Yu-lin’s narrow victory in roller skating and Kan Chia-wei’s boxing silver medal. Yang Yung-wei made history with his judo gold, while Lin Pei-hsuan’s high jump record had everyone’s hearts soaring. The year also saw Taiwan’s football team achieve its first Asian Games win since 1958, and Go player Hsu Hao-hung triumphed over top-ranked competitors.

A Year of Baseball Glory

In the realm of baseball, Yu Chang emerged as a national hero during the World Baseball Classic, leading the U-18 team to the World Cup final. The adult team, too, made its mark by securing second place in the Asian Baseball Championship. As the year ended, it was time to bid farewell to Kao Kuo-hui, the beloved baseball player who retired after a celebrated career, leaving a legacy for future generations.

As Focus Taiwan captured these moments in evocative photo essays, the year 2023 stands testament to the resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit of Taiwan, reflected in its athletes and citizens. A year of trials and triumphs, that will forever be etched in the annals of the nation’s history.

Asia Sports Taiwan
Salman Khan

