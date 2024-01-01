en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Year in Review: A Look Back at the Highs and Lows in Sports in 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:46 am EST
Year in Review: A Look Back at the Highs and Lows in Sports in 2023

The year 2023 unfurled a rich tapestry of sporting events, etching indelible moments into the annals of sports history.

From the passing of legends to the rise of new stars, this year was a testament to the ever-evolving world of sports.

A Tearful Adieu to Legends

The year began on a somber note with the passing of Brazilian football icon Pele, whose life and career have inspired millions. The world of sports united in mourning, paying tribute to this legend whose legacy transcends borders and generations.

In the same vein, the year marked the end of Tom Brady‘s illustrious career, signaling the end of an era in American football.

Unforeseen Moves and Historic Feats

Change was a constant theme throughout the year. Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprising move to Saudi Pro League’s Al Nassr, departing Manchester United in a whirlwind of drama.

On the icy front, Turkish athlete Furkan Akar rewrote history by securing a podium finish at the European Short Track Speed Skating Championship, a first for his country.

Evolving Governance and Tragedy

Significant changes in governance also marked the sports landscape as Lale Orta was appointed as the President of the Central Referee Board of the Turkish Football Federation.

However, the year was not without its tragedies as a devastating earthquake brought a halt to Turkish sports, affecting athletes and fans alike.

Victories, Defeats, and Milestones

From the Kansas City Chiefs clinching the Super Bowl to Tuğba Danismaz‘s triumphant gold in women’s triple jump at the European Indoor Athletics Championships, the victories were many. The sporting world also witnessed Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s return, Mesut Ozil’s retirement, and the Turkish Football Federation’s significant decision to relegate fewer teams.

The year wrapped up with West Ham United’s UEFA Europa Conference League final win, Denver Nuggets’ NBA championship, and the National Women’s Volleyball Team of Turkey’s victory over China in the FIVB Nations League final.

0
Football Sports Turkey
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints

By Salman Khan

Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield

By Salman Khan

Manchester City: A Mixed Start But Still The Team to Fear

By Salman Khan

Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno Steps in as New Head Coach for Sofapaka

By Salman Khan

English Premier League 2024: Key Highlights from Week 20 ...
@Football · 51 mins
English Premier League 2024: Key Highlights from Week 20 ...
heart comment 0
Alex Scott’s Dream Match: Childhood Favourite Tottenham Hotspur

By Salman Khan

Alex Scott's Dream Match: Childhood Favourite Tottenham Hotspur
Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges

By Salman Khan

Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges
Football in 2024: Ageless Giants, Tactical Shifts, and Unending Struggles

By Salman Khan

Football in 2024: Ageless Giants, Tactical Shifts, and Unending Struggles
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup

By Salman Khan

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
Latest Headlines
World News
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
18 seconds
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
Guernsey's Housing Crisis: Deputy Gollop's Intense Focus in New Role
51 seconds
Guernsey's Housing Crisis: Deputy Gollop's Intense Focus in New Role
Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints
2 mins
Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024
2 mins
PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024
Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence
2 mins
Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence
Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
3 mins
Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
4 mins
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
Ukraine's Conscription Controversy: A Test for Zelenskyy and his Nation
5 mins
Ukraine's Conscription Controversy: A Test for Zelenskyy and his Nation
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
46 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app