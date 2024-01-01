en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Year in Review: A Look Back at Channel Islands’ Eventful 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:34 pm EST
Year in Review: A Look Back at Channel Islands’ Eventful 2023

2023 was a year of remarkable events, varied emotions, and stirring stories for the Channel Islands. From political upheavals to unusual natural phenomenon such as a tornado, the islands bore witness to a wide array of happenings. Among the lighter moments, a man embarked on an ambitious journey to grow the world’s largest onion, while an 83-year-old woman from Jersey shattered age-related stereotypes by staying active and involved.

Community Spirit and Cultural Celebrations

The Channel Islands community displayed their unity and spirit in numerous ways. They undertook fundraising initiatives for building schools in Africa, a noble cause that brought everyone together. The cultural heritage of the islands was celebrated with the protection of Jersey’s iconic sand sculptures during the winter months. Residents were also treated to a special performance by the national ballet, adding a dash of elegance and beauty to the year.

Sports Triumphs and Entertainment Highlights

The year 2023 was also significant for the athletic achievements of the islands. Women’s football saw a resurgence, and the islands’ sports stars shone brightly on the national stage. The popular show ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ kept audiences entertained, and an 83-year-old woman from Jersey proved that age is no barrier to staying active and involved. Additionally, ITV News Channel’s BAFTA-nominated breakfast show and the evening news team provided in-depth coverage of these events.

Historical Insights and Technological Advancements

Ancient burial sites unearthed in the Channel Islands offered intriguing insights into our Neolithic ancestors, thus adding a historical dimension to the year’s events. Aerial views of the islands showcased their mesmerizing beauty from a fresh perspective. Furthermore, ITV News Channel disclosed its use of cookies and technology for better service provision, performance measurement, and marketing.

0
Europe Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ten Global Trends to Watch in 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

Revenge Travel 2023: An Odyssey through Uncharted Territories

By BNN Correspondents

Major Housing Project Approved in St Helier as ITV Programme Covers Broad Range of Topics

By Salman Khan

Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Radu Dragusin Signing Amidst Urgent Defensive Reinforcements

By Salman Khan

Macron Ushers in 2024 with Optimism and Resilience in New Year's Eve A ...
@Europe · 1 hour
Macron Ushers in 2024 with Optimism and Resilience in New Year's Eve A ...
heart comment 0
‘Revenge Travel’: Exploring the Global Surge in Tourism in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

'Revenge Travel': Exploring the Global Surge in Tourism in 2023
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne in Favor of Son

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne in Favor of Son
Channel Islands News Update: Royal Honours, Major Developments, and Community Concerns

By Nimrah Khatoon

Channel Islands News Update: Royal Honours, Major Developments, and Community Concerns
Australian-born Princess Mary to Become Queen of Denmark

By Wojciech Zylm

Australian-born Princess Mary to Become Queen of Denmark
Latest Headlines
World News
Ten Global Trends to Watch in 2024
46 seconds
Ten Global Trends to Watch in 2024
Alex Scott: A Lack of Scouting Opportunities Stunts Island Talents
1 min
Alex Scott: A Lack of Scouting Opportunities Stunts Island Talents
£120M St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light Amid Legal Wrangle
1 min
£120M St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light Amid Legal Wrangle
Major Housing Project Approved in St Helier as ITV Programme Covers Broad Range of Topics
2 mins
Major Housing Project Approved in St Helier as ITV Programme Covers Broad Range of Topics
Imran Khan and PTI Face Election Setback as Nomination Papers Rejected
3 mins
Imran Khan and PTI Face Election Setback as Nomination Papers Rejected
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge in Guernsey's Policy Committee, Prioritizes Housing Crisis
4 mins
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge in Guernsey's Policy Committee, Prioritizes Housing Crisis
Lloyd Pope: The Spinner's Resilience Amidst Challenges
4 mins
Lloyd Pope: The Spinner's Resilience Amidst Challenges
Sleep Deprivation: A Deeper Dive into Gender and Age-Related Differences
4 mins
Sleep Deprivation: A Deeper Dive into Gender and Age-Related Differences
Yasmin Arkinstall’s 'OCDiva': An Opera Odyssey Through OCD
4 mins
Yasmin Arkinstall’s 'OCDiva': An Opera Odyssey Through OCD
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
12 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
12 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
31 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
32 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app