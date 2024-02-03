Yashasvi Jaiswal's Unbeaten 179 Leads India's Command in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

India's young cricketing sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal, demonstrated an impeccable batting performance on the first day of the second Test against England. Delivering an unbeaten knock of 179, he propelled India to a commanding total of 336/6. The game, unfolding at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, saw Jaiswal's bat ring loud and clear, with his innings punctuated by 17 fours and five sixes.

Day 1: India's Strong Position

After losing the first Test, India's comeback was strongly led by Jaiswal's exceptional innings. His maiden Test century on home soil, the second of his career, was celebrated with a straight six off Hartley. The crowd and team members alike lauded his performance, and Jaiswal expressed his intention to further extend his score on the upcoming Day 2. His batting prowess was particularly striking given that no other Indian batsman managed to cross the 40-run mark on Day 1.

England's Resistance

Despite Jaiswal's dominating presence, England's bowlers did not go down without a fight. Spinners Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir each pocketed two wickets, providing some resistance to India's robust batting lineup. In a noteworthy incident, debutant Rajat Patidar was dismissed by Ahmed when the ball trickled onto the stumps after Patidar defended it.

Day 2: The Battle Continues

As the match moves into Day 2, all eyes are on Jaiswal, who is determined to bolster India's total. His performance will be critical in setting a daunting target for England. The official broadcast of the game is available live on Sports 18 1 and Colors Cineplex, with additional telecasting on DD Sports TV channels. Online viewers can enjoy live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.