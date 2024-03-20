Yashasvi Jaiswal's Intense IPL Nets Sessions Lead to Support Staff Injuries, Reveals RR Captain Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson shared an intriguing aspect of the team's practice sessions, revealing how Yashasvi Jaiswal's powerful hitting led to injuries among the support staff. Samson's revelation sheds light on Jaiswal's dedication and the unexpected challenges faced during IPL preparations.

Jaiswal's Net Sessions: A Test of Endurance for Support Staff

The Rajasthan Royals skipper disclosed during a conversation on Star Sports that the franchise's support staff had suffered dislocated shoulders due to Jaiswal's aggressive practice sessions. The team had designated four individuals, humorously named after cricketing shots, to bowl at Jaiswal. Their role was to serve specific types of deliveries which Jaiswal would then powerfully hit, leading to injuries. Samson's light-hearted commentary on the situation highlights the intense nature of IPL practice sessions and the unexpected toll they can take.

Samson's Evolution as a Power-Hitter

Aside from discussing his teammate's rigorous training, Samson also talked about his own journey to develop a distinctive batting style. Emphasizing his desire to stand out, Samson shared his mindset shift towards adopting an aggressive approach from the get-go. He mentioned the significant effort he put into his game during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goal of enhancing his power-hitting capabilities. This approach has not only shaped his playing style but has also contributed to his consistent performances in the IPL.

Continuous Improvement and Aspirations

Despite the challenges and competition within the Indian cricket team, especially for a place as a wicketkeeper-batter, Samson remains focused on his personal growth and contribution to his team. His determination to keep evolving and to perform spectacularly showcases his commitment to cricket and his team. The support and camaraderie within the Rajasthan Royals, as evident from Samson and Jaiswal's experiences, underscore the team's collective effort towards success in the highly competitive IPL.

The revelations from Sanju Samson provide a unique glimpse into the rigorous preparations and the camaraderie that underpins the Rajasthan Royals' IPL campaign. As players like Jaiswal and Samson continue to push the boundaries of their abilities, they not only drive their team forward but also contribute to the rich tapestry of stories that make the IPL a captivating spectacle.