Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal Praises Batting Alongside Kohli in T20I Victory against Afghanistan

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Yashasvi Jaiswal Praises Batting Alongside Kohli in T20I Victory against Afghanistan

Indian cricket sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has lauded his recent batting experience alongside national team captain Virat Kohli in the second T20 International (T20I) against Afghanistan, a strategic partnership that played a pivotal role in India’s six-wicket triumph. Jaiswal, the standout performer with a blistering 68 runs off 34 balls, revealed that sharing the crease with Kohli is a learning experience, with the duo’s tactical approach to exploit certain areas of the field for optimum scoring.

Partnership that Tilted the Game

Their robust second-wicket partnership added a crucial 57 runs to India’s overall score, underpinning the team’s successful chase of 172 runs. Jaiswal highlighted the positive intent and camaraderie between the two players, attributes that radiated through their explosive innings. With the T20 World Cup merely six months away, Jaiswal’s focus remains unwavering – adhering to his process, dedicating himself to rigorous practice sessions, and seizing every opportunity to contribute to the team’s success.

A Crucial Series En Route to the T20 World Cup

This match marks a significant milestone as part of India’s last white-ball series before the T20 World Cup. The performance of Jaiswal, coupled with notable contributions from other players like Shivam Dube and Axar Patel, solidified India’s position, leading to a series sealed in their favor. Dube, showcasing his prowess, dominated the field with a swift half-century, nudging India towards a 2-0 series lead.

The Winning Squad

Alongside Jaiswal and Dube’s half centuries, Kohli made a swift return to T20 cricket, adding a brisk 29 runs off 15 balls. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh showcased his bowling skill, ending with figures of 3-32, restricting Afghanistan to a below-par score. India’s spinners, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel, also claimed crucial wickets. The third and conclusive T20 will be hosted in Bengaluru, where the Indian team aims to continue their winning streak.

Cricket India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

