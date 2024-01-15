Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions

The Yarra Centre plays host to a unique initiative: a series of free basketball sessions designed to galvanise local residents, particularly those between 16 and 25 years, into embracing community sports. The sessions, scheduled for Tuesdays on 16th, 23rd, and 30th January, from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, welcome individuals of all skill levels.

Community Collaboration for Active Recreation

This initiative is a product of collective efforts from Reclink Australia and community partners including the Upper Yarra Basketball Association (UYBA), VicHealth, Belgravia Leisure, Eastern Health, and Inspiro. The goal is to boost physical activity and community health, echoing the objectives of the Yarra Ranges Council’s Active Recreation plan. This plan aspires to augment physical activity by 15 percent over the forthcoming decade.

Coaching, Connectivity, and a Safe Space

An adept local player, Sophie, will coach the sessions, offering professional guidance, fostering social connectivity, and ensuring a safe space for play. The sessions are disability-friendly, and participants will be provided complimentary fruit and water. This program, backed by VicHealth funding, seeks to mitigate social isolation and advocate for active living.

Reclink Australia’s Broadening Reach

In a related development, Reclink Australia’s Western Australian team has been chosen as a beneficiary of this year’s Telethon7 Perth Trust. The funds will enable the provision of cricket programs to disadvantaged youth in the community. The collaboration with local schools, community groups, service providers, and the WA Cricket Association intends to create an inclusive environment for young individuals to learn new skills. WA State Manager, Kieran O’Connor, shared his enthusiasm about enriching the lives of young people across Perth and Peel through this project, underscoring the organization’s commitment to promoting social inclusion and wellbeing.