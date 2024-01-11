en English
Sports

Yankees Re-Sign Luke Weaver: A Calculated Gamble on Potential

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
Yankees Re-Sign Luke Weaver: A Calculated Gamble on Potential

The New York Yankees have re-signed right-handed starting pitcher Luke Weaver to a one-year, $2 million deal, with an option for 2025 that could reach $8.25 million in total value. This strategic move reflects the Yankees’ commitment to bolstering their starting pitching depth, as Weaver is expected to start at the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and be a potential call-up to the major leagues as required.

Searching for Depth in the Rotation

Known as a veteran of eight big league seasons, 30-year-old Weaver’s performance last season was a mixed bag. He pitched for the Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and Cincinnati Reds, recording a 3.38 ERA in three starts for the Yankees but a less impressive 6.40 ERA overall in 2023. Over his career, Weaver has clocked a 5.14 ERA over 574.1 innings, covering 106 starts and 144 appearances.

A Change in Pitching Repertoire

One key aspect that drew the Yankees towards Weaver was the introduction of a cutter to his pitching arsenal last season. This cutter, combined with his average fastball speed of 94 mph, has caught the attention of Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake. The Yankees, in fact, had Weaver utilize his cutter more frequently, leading to positive outcomes. This strategic change signifies a potential evolution in Weaver’s pitching style and effectiveness.

Unlocking Potential

Despite the statistics, the Yankees have placed significant monetary faith in Weaver. The value attached to his contract suggests the Yankees see something more in Weaver – a potential that could be unlocked with the right guidance and opportunities. This faith coupled with Weaver’s willingness to adapt his pitching repertoire could lead to an unexpected turn in his career trajectory. Only time will tell if this calculated gamble pays off for both Weaver and the Yankees.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

