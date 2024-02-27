Yankees' Oswald Peraza Faces Uncertain Future After Performance Dip, Competes for Infield Spot

Two years after an impressive 18-game stint with the Yankees, shortstop Oswald Peraza's future with the team is uncertain following a significant drop in performance. Initially showing promise with a .306 batting average and an OBP over .400, Peraza was a strong contender for the starting shortstop position. However, he lost the spot to Anthony Volpe and his performance declined in 2023, recording a .191 batting average and a .267 OBP over 173 at-bats. Despite his struggles at the major league level, Peraza had a successful season at Triple A, hitting 14 HR and stealing 16 bases with a .268 batting average and .357 OBP in 63 games. Yankees' manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Peraza's potential but noted the difficulty in translating Triple A success to the major leagues. Peraza is currently competing for the Yankees' final infield spot against several players, including Oswaldo Cabrera, Jeter Downs, Kevin Smith, Jorbit Vivas, and Josh VanMeter, each bringing their own strengths to the table.

Struggles at the Plate

After bursting onto the scene in 2021, Oswald Peraza's decline in batting performance has been a significant concern for both the player and the Yankees. His drop to a .191 batting average in 2023 has raised questions about his ability to adjust to major league pitching. Despite a solid performance in Triple A, translating that success to the majors has proven challenging for Peraza, raising doubts about his place in the Yankees' roster.

Competition for Infield Spot

The Yankees' final infield spot is highly contested, with Peraza vying against notable players such as Oswaldo Cabrera, Jeter Downs, Kevin Smith, Jorbit Vivas, and Josh VanMeter. Each candidate brings unique skills to the table, making the competition fierce. Manager Aaron Boone has expressed confidence in Peraza's defensive capabilities, but it's his offensive performance that remains a point of contention.

Future Implications

As Opening Day approaches, the outcome of this roster battle will have significant implications for Peraza's career and the Yankees' infield dynamics. A spot on the team could offer Peraza the opportunity to prove his abilities at the major league level. However, another setback could further jeopardize his future with the Yankees, underscoring the high stakes of this competition.

For more information, visit WABC Sports Radio.