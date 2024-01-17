Yankees Ink Minor League Contract with Utility Player Josh VanMeter

The baseball world is buzzing with the news of 29-year-old utility player, Josh VanMeter, signing a minor league contract with the New York Yankees. Renowned for his defensive versatility, VanMeter has graced the ballparks of the Reds, Diamondbacks, and Pirates over a span of four thrilling years, participating in 300 major league games.

Advertisment

A Career Painted with Mixed Colors

VanMeter's journey in Major League Baseball (MLB) reflects a career batting average of .206 and a weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of 72. While these figures may seem modest, it's essential to note the silver linings that outline his career. He has consistently showcased a decent walk rate and the ability to play in multiple positions, establishing him as a reliable utility player.

Previous Season's Injuries

Advertisment

In the preceding season, VanMeter inked a contract with the Brewers but remained confined to the minors due to unfortunate injuries. However, he demonstrated resilience, managing to achieve a walk rate of 24.2% in 46 Triple-A games. This performance not only illustrates his talent but also his steadfast dedication to the sport.

Yankees' Roster & VanMeter's Prospects

The Yankees' infield already boasts established players like Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu, not to mention Gleyber Torres. However, the whispers of injuries and trade rumors suggest a potential need for depth. VanMeter's deal offers a glimmer of hope as it includes an invitation to Spring Training. If he manages to make the major league roster, he would have no remaining options but could remain with the team beyond 2024 through arbitration. In the unpredictable realm of baseball, one thing is certain: VanMeter's journey with the Yankees is something to keep an eye on.