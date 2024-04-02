Yankees Blaze to Historic 5-0 Start in 2024, Gil and Volpe Shine Against Diamondbacks

PHOENIX – In a game that saw the New York Yankees notch their first five-game winning streak to kick off a season since 1992, pitcher Luis Gil made a triumphant return from Tommy John surgery, while rookie Anthony Volpe dazzled with a four-hit performance. The Yankees' early success, highlighted by a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, April 1, 2024, not only brings back memories of their storied past but also sets the stage for an exciting season ahead.

Return of the Ace

Luis Gil's outing was nothing short of remarkable. Making his first Major League appearance since May 2022, the 25-year-old right-hander displayed a blistering fastball that peaked at 100 miles per hour, leaving both teammates and fans in awe. Over 4 2/3 innings, Gil allowed just one hit, walked three, and struck out six batters, showcasing the form that made him a standout during spring training. His performance was a testament to his hard work and determination to return to the mound at the highest level after a challenging recovery period.

Volpe's Breakout Game

