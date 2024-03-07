Yamaha Enhances bLU cRU Program with $150,000 in Bonuses for 2024 SxS and ATV Racing Seasons

Yamaha has made an exciting announcement regarding the significant expansion of its bLU cRU program for the upcoming 2024 Side-by-Side (SxS) and ATV racing seasons. This move sees an impressive increase in financial commitment, with total bonuses nearing $150,000, aimed at supporting racers in select series and classes. Yamaha's dedication to the racing community is further emphasized by offering bonuses of up to $15,000 for eligible competitors racing with models like the Wolverine RMAX 1000, YXZ1000R, YXZ1000R SS, or YFZ450R starting from the 2022 model year onwards.

Expanded Support for Racers

Donnie Luce, Yamaha's off-road racing coordinator, shared the company's enthusiasm for the enhanced support towards the ATV and SxS racing season. With a goal to continue dominating podiums nationwide, Yamaha's expanded bLU cRU program is set to benefit its dedicated racing community substantially. The program's benefits are not just limited to financial bonuses but also include eligibility for championship bonuses and access to special events, training opportunities, and exclusive promotions. Leading the charge in SxS racing are Owen and Rodney Van Eperen along with Jeb Bootle, who will compete in both the Championship Off-Road Tour and MidAmerica Outdoors series.

Boosting Competition Across Series

Yamaha is significantly increasing its support in various racing series. In the Championship Off-Road Tour, the company is offering $15,000 bLU cRU bonuses to the overall Pro Stock and Pro Turbo SxS champions. Similarly, substantial bonuses are also earmarked for the MidAmerica Outdoors series and new additions to the WORCS ATV classes, highlighting Yamaha's commitment to fostering competitive racing across multiple platforms. Furthermore, Yamaha racers Joel Hetrick and Chad Wienen in the ATV MX's AMA Pro class, along with Brycen Neal and Walker Fowler in the GNCC XC1 Pro ATV series, are set to compete for the title and the lucrative bLU cRU racing bonus.

Joining the bLU cRU Family

Racers interested in benefiting from Yamaha's expanded bLU cRU program must sign up to ensure they are up-to-date with the latest perks and offerings. Membership begins immediately upon approval, with benefits including a free swag bag filled with exclusive Yamaha items. This initiative not only enhances the competitive edge for Yamaha racers but also strengthens the bond within the bLU cRU community, offering a platform for racers to excel and achieve their racing ambitions.

Yamaha's commitment to enhancing its bLU cRU program represents a significant investment in the future of ATV and SxS racing. By increasing financial support and broadening the scope of eligible series and classes, Yamaha is setting a new standard for racer support. This initiative not only promises to elevate the level of competition but also underscores Yamaha's dedication to its racing community, ensuring that the bLU cRU legacy continues to thrive on racetracks across the country.