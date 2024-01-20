Yale Bulldogs Triumph Over Dartmouth Big Green in College Basketball

In an engaging display of college basketball, Yale Bulldogs triumphed over Dartmouth Big Green with a decisive score of 76 to 51. The match took place in a venue with room for 2,100 spectators and drew a crowd of 773 people, who were privy to an impressive performance.

Yale's Stellar Performance

The Bulldogs exhibited a sterling performance with a field goal (FG) percentage of 47.7% and a free throw (FT) percentage of 81.8%. Their prowess from beyond the arc was evident with 5 successful three-point attempts out of 21, marking a 23.8% success rate. The star performer of the night was Poulakidas, who netted three 3-pointers, significantly contributing to the team's triumphant score. Yale's defensive skills were equally notable, with 11 steals and 2 blocked shots, while maintaining discipline with only 8 turnovers. Wolf led the steals with 4, while Mbeng and Simmons each contributed a blocked shot.

Dartmouth's Struggle

Dartmouth Big Green, in contrast, struggled on the court with a field goal percentage of 28.8%. However, they managed a higher free throw percentage at 88.2%. From the three-point line, they made 6 out of 22 attempts, marking a success rate of 27.3%. The team managed to gather a total of 6 steals and 6 blocked shots but suffered 13 turnovers. Mitchell-Day was commendable with 4 steals, and both Johnson and Mitchell-Day chipped in with 2 blocked shots each.

Yale's Winning Streak

Yale has been on a roll, winning 9 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth and securing 6 victories in their recent 7 matches. This game further solidified their winning streak, highlighting their high-scoring offense averaging 76.2 points per game. In contrast, Dartmouth, struggling with 13 consecutive road losses, only managed to average 60.6 points per game, further contributing to their record of 4-11.