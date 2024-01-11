Xyrus Torres Leaves FEU for Professional Basketball Career with TNT Triple Giga

After a nine-year journey with Far Eastern University (FEU), Xyrus Torres has opted to step off the collegiate court and into the professional arena. The standout player has chosen to join the ranks of TNT Triple Giga, a premier 3×3 basketball team in the Philippines.

A Farewell to FEU

Torres’ decision to forego his final year of eligibility at FEU marks the end of an era. Throughout his athletic career, Torres has been a cornerstone of FEU’s basketball team, representing the school both domestically and internationally. His journey with FEU began in high school and continued through college, during which he had the opportunity to represent the school and the Philippines in six different countries.

Expressing gratitude for the support received over the years, Torres acknowledged the invaluable opportunities that his time at FEU provided. He thanked his coaches, Olsen Racela and Denok Miranda, his teammates, and the entire FEU community for their role in his development both as a player and an individual.

Impressive Track Record

Despite the team’s seventh-place finish with a 3-11 record in Season 86, Torres maintained impressive statistics. As one of FEU’s key players, he averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. His consistent performance highlighted his potential, making his transition to professional basketball a highly anticipated move.

Joining TNT Triple Giga

Considered the most decorated 3×3 squad in the Philippines, TNT Triple Giga is Torres’ chosen destination for his first post-collegiate basketball stint. His addition to the team is expected to bolster their chances in the PBA 3×3 and international tournaments. As Torres embarks on this new chapter, the expectations are high, and the stage is set for him to continue making his mark in the world of basketball.