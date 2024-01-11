en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Xyrus Torres Leaves FEU for Professional Basketball Career with TNT Triple Giga

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Xyrus Torres Leaves FEU for Professional Basketball Career with TNT Triple Giga

After a nine-year journey with Far Eastern University (FEU), Xyrus Torres has opted to step off the collegiate court and into the professional arena. The standout player has chosen to join the ranks of TNT Triple Giga, a premier 3×3 basketball team in the Philippines.

A Farewell to FEU

Torres’ decision to forego his final year of eligibility at FEU marks the end of an era. Throughout his athletic career, Torres has been a cornerstone of FEU’s basketball team, representing the school both domestically and internationally. His journey with FEU began in high school and continued through college, during which he had the opportunity to represent the school and the Philippines in six different countries.

Expressing gratitude for the support received over the years, Torres acknowledged the invaluable opportunities that his time at FEU provided. He thanked his coaches, Olsen Racela and Denok Miranda, his teammates, and the entire FEU community for their role in his development both as a player and an individual.

Impressive Track Record

Despite the team’s seventh-place finish with a 3-11 record in Season 86, Torres maintained impressive statistics. As one of FEU’s key players, he averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. His consistent performance highlighted his potential, making his transition to professional basketball a highly anticipated move.

Joining TNT Triple Giga

Considered the most decorated 3×3 squad in the Philippines, TNT Triple Giga is Torres’ chosen destination for his first post-collegiate basketball stint. His addition to the team is expected to bolster their chances in the PBA 3×3 and international tournaments. As Torres embarks on this new chapter, the expectations are high, and the stage is set for him to continue making his mark in the world of basketball.

0
Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
14 mins ago
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
The Department of Justice (DOJ) in the Philippines has confirmed the concurrent progression of two significant legal developments: the full-fledged implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and the granting of amnesty to certain rebel groups. DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano clarified that these processes are not intertwined and can advance without interfering with each other. The
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
APC Launches the SariCycle Program to Foster Sustainability
51 mins ago
APC Launches the SariCycle Program to Foster Sustainability
Iloilo City Government's P12.8M Aid to Disaster-stricken Residents: A Beacon of Hope
52 mins ago
Iloilo City Government's P12.8M Aid to Disaster-stricken Residents: A Beacon of Hope
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
16 mins ago
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
17 mins ago
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
Congressman Ralph Recto Appointed as Finance Minister by Philippine President
31 mins ago
Congressman Ralph Recto Appointed as Finance Minister by Philippine President
Latest Headlines
World News
NTT DATA Leads ATHINA Development: A Major Step Towards European Health Emergency Preparedness
2 mins
NTT DATA Leads ATHINA Development: A Major Step Towards European Health Emergency Preparedness
Uttar Pradesh Government Halts Funding for Madrasa Teachers: Impact and Implications
2 mins
Uttar Pradesh Government Halts Funding for Madrasa Teachers: Impact and Implications
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
5 mins
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Eugenie Bouchard: From Tennis Court to Pickleball Arena
7 mins
Eugenie Bouchard: From Tennis Court to Pickleball Arena
'My Feet Are Killing Me' Season 3: A Journey into the World of Podiatry
7 mins
'My Feet Are Killing Me' Season 3: A Journey into the World of Podiatry
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Kicks off Diplomatic Tour of Africa and Beyond
8 mins
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Kicks off Diplomatic Tour of Africa and Beyond
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following Attack on Enforcement Directorate Officials
8 mins
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following Attack on Enforcement Directorate Officials
Labour Party Pledges Support for Post Office Scandal Legislation
9 mins
Labour Party Pledges Support for Post Office Scandal Legislation
Trump Signals No Divestment from Business Empire if Re-elected
9 mins
Trump Signals No Divestment from Business Empire if Re-elected
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
26 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app