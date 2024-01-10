en English
Golf

Xxio Launches the Xxio 13 Series: A Game-Changer for Moderate-Speed Golfers

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Xxio Launches the Xxio 13 Series: A Game-Changer for Moderate-Speed Golfers

Unveiling the latest addition to their line-up, Xxio has launched the Xxio 13 series, a range of golf clubs explicitly tailored for moderate-speed players. The series, which includes a driver, fairway woods, hybrids, and irons, leverages technologies from its sister brands, Srixon and Cleveland, marrying them with Xxio’s unique designs. The result is a series of golf clubs that not only cater to a specific market segment but also aim to elevate the game of recreational golfers who grapple with speed and consistent center-face contact.

Engineering Mastery in the Xxio 13 Driver

The Xxio 13 driver, priced at $699.99, is the star of the series, boasting a Super-TIX 51AF titanium face and a BiFlex Face design. The latter is a breakthrough, expanding the sweet spot by a whopping 125% compared to its predecessor. The driver also adopts Rebound Frame technology, a feature first seen in Srixon drivers, that boosts ball speed by creating a trampoline-like effect upon impact. The result is a driver that promises higher speed, better contact, and ultimately, improved performance on the golf course.

Continued Excellence in Fairway Woods and Hybrids

The Xxio 13 fairway woods and hybrids follow suit, each incorporating similar design principles to amplify ball speed and forgiveness. Priced at $399.99 and $299.99, these clubs share the same commitment to lightweight design and performance enhancement, making them critical companions to the driver in the golfer’s bag.

Groundbreaking Irons

Completing the series are the Xxio 13 irons. Priced at $219.99 per piece or $1,099 for a set, these irons utilize a unique blend of Super-TIX 51AF titanium and tungsten-nickel weighting. This combination aims to promote higher, longer shots, providing golfers with an edge on the fairways and the greens. Like the rest of the series, the irons are crafted to improve the game of those who wield them.

With the Xxio 13 series, Xxio continues to demonstrate their understanding of a niche market segment. The series is a testament to their commitment to providing high-performance, lightweight clubs for golfers looking to enhance their game. It’s not just about the clubs; it’s about the players and the passion they bring to the greens.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

