Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz Match Adds Excitement to TNA iMPACT's Upcoming Episode

A thrilling addition to the TNA iMPACT's upcoming episode on AXS TV has been announced, keeping the wrestling fans on the edge of their seats. The newly revealed women's wrestling match will see Xia Brookside lock horns with Tasha Steelz in an anticipated one-on-one showdown. The announcement further fuels the excitement for the episode scheduled to air on February 8, 2024.

A Robust Lineup

Adding to the buzz, the updated card for the show flaunts a robust lineup of other matches as well. Prominent among these is a tag-team action where Jordynne Grace pairs up with Trinity, challenging the formidable duo of Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw. In the men's division, wrestling fanatics can look forward to witnessing Chris Sabin go toe-to-toe with John Skyler, and Zachary Wentz square off against 'Speedball' Mike Bailey.

Rematch: Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

The inclusion of the Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz match is particularly noteworthy as it promises a rematch from the inaugural episode. Brookside, in her singles debut with the company, had previously proven victorious against Steelz. The anticipation is running high as fans eagerly wait to see if Brookside can keep her winning streak intact, or if Steelz will manage to turn the tables this time around.

An Action-Packed Episode

With such a promising lineup of matches, the forthcoming episode of TNA iMPACT is set to be a feast for wrestling enthusiasts. Fans can look forward to an evening filled with action, drama, and the raw intensity that is the hallmark of professional wrestling. The inclusion of the Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz match rounds out what promises to be a night of gripping action, keeping the viewers glued to their screens.