Xia Brookside Officially Joins TNA, Debuts New Theme Song by Simple Plan, Eyes Knockouts Championship

In a significant career milestone, Xia Brookside has officially signed with TNA Wrestling, debuting a new entrance theme song, "Where I Belong" by Simple Plan and State Champs, featuring We The Kings. This move comes after her participation in the second-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill, marking a new chapter in her wrestling journey. Brookside shared her excitement and the process behind acquiring the rights to her new theme song in a recent interview with WrestleZone.

From Fan to Collaborator: Brookside's Musical Journey

Brookside's love for the pop-punk band State Champs transformed from mere admiration to a professional collaboration, culminating in her acquiring "Where I Belong" as her TNA entrance theme. She recounted the surreal experience of hanging out with the band backstage at a UK concert, which eventually led to the band granting her permission to use their song. This new theme song resonates with Brookside on a personal level, embodying her sense of belonging and readiness to make her mark in TNA.

Pop Punk and Wrestling: A Perfect Match

The pop-punk genre, known for its energetic beats and engaging lyrics, aligns perfectly with Brookside's persona, setting an uplifting tone for her matches and workouts. Brookside emphasized the importance of having a theme song that fans can sing along to, enhancing the interactive experience of her matches. The choice of "Where I Belong" reflects her desire for a song that not only pumps up the crowd but also serves as a motivational anthem outside the ring.

Eyeing the Knockouts Championship: Brookside's Upcoming Challenge

With her TNA debut behind her, Brookside is now set to challenge for the Knockouts Championship at TNA Sacrifice, facing off against Jordynne Grace and Tasha Steelz. Despite feeling like she's living a dream, Brookside acknowledges the pressure and excitement of competing for the title. Her journey to this point has been fueled by hard work and the support of TNA, which has recognized her talent and provided her with significant opportunities. As she prepares for this major title shot, Brookside is determined to prove her worth and seize the championship.

Brookside's journey from a music fan to a key contender for the Knockouts Championship exemplifies her dedication to her craft and the unique paths wrestlers take in their careers. Her new theme song, "Where I Belong," symbolizes her current state of mind and aspirations, making her one to watch in the TNA ring.