China

Xi Jinping Spearheads Anti-Corruption Overhaul of China’s Soccer Establishment

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST
Xi Jinping Spearheads Anti-Corruption Overhaul of China's Soccer Establishment

In a bid to revitalize the national soccer landscape, Chinese President Xi Jinping, a fervent soccer enthusiast, has launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign against the country’s soccer establishment. This move comes as a response to the consistent underperformance of the Chinese men’s national soccer team, despite the country’s immense population and profound interest in the sport.

Unveiling the Underbelly of Corruption

The campaign has brought to light televised confessions from prominent figures within Chinese soccer, including former national team coach Li Tie. Li admitted to paying bribes and being involved in match-fixing, practices that have long been suspected of corrupting the Chinese soccer scene. The crackdown has led to investigations and charges against numerous leading figures, including the former president of the Chinese Football Association, Chen Xuyuan.

A Bid to Reshape China’s Soccer Future

Xi Jinping’s aim to purge corruption within soccer is part of a broader effort to elevate China’s standing in international soccer competitions. Despite his ambitions, the men’s national soccer team has yet to achieve significant success. However, the Chinese leader remains undeterred in his dream of China hosting, and winning, a World Cup one day.

Striving for a Soccer Superpower

As part of his anti-corruption campaign, Xi Jinping is determined to rejuvenate Chinese football. The investigations have led to the arrest of at least 14 cadres, with the president’s anti-corruption stance serving as a core policy in this endeavor. This initiative is a crucial step towards Xi’s goal of making China a sports superpower, with a specific focus on football. Despite the challenges faced by the men’s national team, the leadership remains hopeful that these measures will lay a stronger foundation for the growth and improvement of its soccer programs, ultimately heralding greater success on the global stage.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

