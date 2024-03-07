Xavier Prep and Palm Desert Lead 2024 All-Desert Empire League Water Polo Honors

It was a year of fierce competition and outstanding achievements in the Desert Empire League, culminating in a prestigious accolade for the Xavier Prep Saints and Palm Desert Aztecs. Both teams dominated the 2024 All-Desert Empire League girls' water polo selections, showcasing the depth of talent and hard work that propelled them to the top of league play. The Saints, crowned champions, saw senior Niamh Cooper and junior Daisy Armstrong clinch the Offensive and Defensive MVP titles, respectively, marking a significant triumph for the team.

Advertisment

League Standouts and Season Highlights

The Xavier Prep Saints' exceptional performance was further highlighted by seniors Olivia Kim, Abby Eldridge, and Maddie Quaid making the all-league first team, celebrating their contributions to the team's success. The Palm Desert Aztecs, not far behind, had four players on the first team, demonstrating their competitive prowess through sophomore Nadia Frutkin, sophomore Cierra Carr, junior Savannah Pena, and senior Holly Thomas. The Aztecs' remarkable journey included a pair of playoff wins, propelling them to the quarterfinals in Division 4, underscoring their status as formidable opponents in the league.

Unexpected Champions and Promising Talents

Advertisment

Despite not leading in league play, the Indio Rajahs emerged as the Division 6 CIF-SS champions, a testament to their resilience and strategic prowess on the field. Senior Mia Buena Trevino from the Rajahs earned her spot on the first team, highlighting her significant impact on the team's championship run. Other notable first-team mentions include Kamryn Mercado from La Quinta and Alaina Vega from Palm Springs, both seniors, who showcased exceptional skills and contributed significantly to their teams' performances throughout the season.

Looking Ahead: Promises and Predictions for the Future

The 2024 All-Desert Empire League selections not only celebrate the achievements of the current season but also set the stage for future competitions. With emerging talents and seasoned players alike being recognized, the league promises an exciting and competitive future. As teams regroup and strategize for the next season, the accomplishments of this year's standouts will undoubtedly inspire and motivate players across the league to reach new heights of excellence.