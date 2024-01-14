Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play

In the heart of the Big East conference play, Xavier’s basketball team is battling their way with a 2-3 record. An earlier analysis bifurcated Xavier’s schedule into three game sets: Q3/4 games, wherein Xavier was projected to secure a 5-0 record; a second set where they were expected to make inroads but unfortunately lost their only game so far; and the Q1 games where they hold a 1-2 record despite outscoring their adversaries.

Quest for NCAA Tournament Consideration

The analysis suggested that for Xavier to be given serious thought for an at-large consideration in the NCAA tournament, they must secure a 12-8 record in conference play, devoid of any additional bad losses. This target sets Xavier up to bag a 10-5 close in their remaining games. The week that lies ahead is pivotal for Xavier’s prospects, as they aim to secure two potential wins at their home ground against Butler and Georgetown, both posing challenges yet necessary victories for Xavier’s aspirations.

Upcoming Challenges

The week after brings with it the daunting task of away games at Creighton and UConn. The outcomes of these games are likely to be instrumental in shaping Xavier’s season – they could either catapult them back into contention or potentially mark the end of their aspirations if they fail to clinch the much-needed wins.

Standout Performances

In their recent triumph over Providence, Xavier showcased standout performances from players like Desmond Claude, Trey Green, and Gytis Nemeiksa, coupled with the team’s defensive intensity. Trey Green’s remarkable 23-point score off the bench led the team to an 85-65 victory over Providence, setting the stage for potential upward momentum in the team’s season trajectory and standings. Xavier now looks to build on this victory and better their standing in the Big East.