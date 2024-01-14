en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play

In the heart of the Big East conference play, Xavier’s basketball team is battling their way with a 2-3 record. An earlier analysis bifurcated Xavier’s schedule into three game sets: Q3/4 games, wherein Xavier was projected to secure a 5-0 record; a second set where they were expected to make inroads but unfortunately lost their only game so far; and the Q1 games where they hold a 1-2 record despite outscoring their adversaries.

Quest for NCAA Tournament Consideration

The analysis suggested that for Xavier to be given serious thought for an at-large consideration in the NCAA tournament, they must secure a 12-8 record in conference play, devoid of any additional bad losses. This target sets Xavier up to bag a 10-5 close in their remaining games. The week that lies ahead is pivotal for Xavier’s prospects, as they aim to secure two potential wins at their home ground against Butler and Georgetown, both posing challenges yet necessary victories for Xavier’s aspirations.

Upcoming Challenges

The week after brings with it the daunting task of away games at Creighton and UConn. The outcomes of these games are likely to be instrumental in shaping Xavier’s season – they could either catapult them back into contention or potentially mark the end of their aspirations if they fail to clinch the much-needed wins.

Standout Performances

In their recent triumph over Providence, Xavier showcased standout performances from players like Desmond Claude, Trey Green, and Gytis Nemeiksa, coupled with the team’s defensive intensity. Trey Green’s remarkable 23-point score off the bench led the team to an 85-65 victory over Providence, setting the stage for potential upward momentum in the team’s season trajectory and standings. Xavier now looks to build on this victory and better their standing in the Big East.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
In an exhilarating display of prowess, the Iowa women’s basketball team clinched a commanding victory against the 14th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, with a score of 84-57 at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The clash, played under extreme weather conditions, showcased the resilience and determination of both the teams and the spectators, who braved temperatures below 0 degrees Fahrenheit
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Begins Recovery After ACL Surgery
5 mins ago
Matildas Captain Sam Kerr Begins Recovery After ACL Surgery
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
19 mins ago
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games
3 mins ago
Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games
Marise Pollard's Blue-themed Baby Shower Triggers Baby Boy Speculation
3 mins ago
Marise Pollard's Blue-themed Baby Shower Triggers Baby Boy Speculation
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener; Maserati Rookie Makes Debut
4 mins ago
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener; Maserati Rookie Makes Debut
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
45 seconds
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
50 seconds
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
1 min
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
1 min
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
2 mins
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
2 mins
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games
3 mins
Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener; Maserati Rookie Makes Debut
4 mins
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener; Maserati Rookie Makes Debut
Arizona's Water Future: Navigating through Budget Cuts to Secure a Desalination Lifeline
4 mins
Arizona's Water Future: Navigating through Budget Cuts to Secure a Desalination Lifeline
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
31 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app