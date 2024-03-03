Xaverian Boys Hockey Advances in Div. 1 State Tournament, Overcoming St. John's with 4-1 Win

Stellar depth, speed, and goaltending have underscored the Xaverian boys hockey team's journey this season, leading to a decisive 4-1 victory over Catholic Conference rival, St. John's of Shrewsbury, in the Division 1 state tournament's second round. Key players Colvin Callahan, Jack Fitzpatrick, and goalie Cole Pouliot-Porter played pivotal roles, propelling the team towards a potential third consecutive appearance at TD Garden.

Advertisment

Early Dominance Sets Tone

The match at the packed Canton Ice House witnessed Xaverian's explosive start, with Fitzpatrick netting a goal within the first 42 seconds, setting a formidable pace. This early lead was a product of meticulous execution and teamwork, further emphasized by rapid scoring bursts, including two goals within an 11-second span. Callahan's performance, with a goal and two assists, was instrumental, alongside Pouliot-Porter's 16 saves, in maintaining the lead and quashing St. John's hopes of a comeback.

Strategic Execution and Defensive Solidity

Advertisment

Xaverian's strategy, focusing on high-pace gameplay and pressure on pucks, was evident throughout the game. The team's ability to adapt and capitalize on opportunities was key to building and preserving their lead. Despite St. John's efforts to narrow the gap, with Daniel Menyalkin scoring a power-play goal, Xaverian's defense, led by Pouliot-Porter, remained impenetrable, showcasing their preparedness and resilience.

Looking Ahead

The victory over St. John's not only exemplifies Xaverian's dominance but also sets the stage for their upcoming encounter with No. 12 Franklin in the state quarterfinals. With the momentum firmly in their favor, Xaverian is poised for further success, driven by a cohesive team effort and the strategic insights of coach Dave Spinale. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Xaverian as they aim to continue their impressive run and secure their place at TD Garden once again.