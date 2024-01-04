en English
Social Issues

X-Pac Faces Fan Backlash; Vince Russo Discusses Fan Toxicity and Speculates on CM Punk’s Future

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
X-Pac Faces Fan Backlash; Vince Russo Discusses Fan Toxicity and Speculates on CM Punk’s Future

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac, known as Sean Waltman, recently faced an unexpected backlash from fans after he wished them a Merry Christmas on social media. The situation spiraled to an extent that the professional wrestler felt the need to step back from social media.

Fanbase Tribalism Intensifies

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed this incident on Sportskeeda’s ‘Writing with Russo’ segment. He shed light on the tribalism that has been gaining momentum among the WWE fanbase, categorizing it as increasingly toxic. Russo underscored the absurdity of the situation, emphasizing the hostility directed towards X-Pac merely for extending a holiday greeting. He went on to describe such behavior as a ‘sickness’ within the community.

Speculation on CM Punk’s WWE Future

In a separate conversation on ‘The Wrestling Outlaws’, Russo also delved into speculations about CM Punk’s future in WWE. Russo suggested that Punk could be the potential winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble. Russo’s inference is based on hints dropped by Punk about his potential victory. He warned that any change in these plans could invite complications.

WWE Community in Anticipation

The WWE community is now on tenterhooks, awaiting official confirmation on whether CM Punk will indeed secure a win at the Royal Rumble. The speculation has added a layer of excitement and anticipation to the upcoming event, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Social Issues
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

