X-Pac Faces Fan Backlash; Vince Russo Discusses Fan Toxicity and Speculates on CM Punk’s Future

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac, known as Sean Waltman, recently faced an unexpected backlash from fans after he wished them a Merry Christmas on social media. The situation spiraled to an extent that the professional wrestler felt the need to step back from social media.

Fanbase Tribalism Intensifies

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed this incident on Sportskeeda’s ‘Writing with Russo’ segment. He shed light on the tribalism that has been gaining momentum among the WWE fanbase, categorizing it as increasingly toxic. Russo underscored the absurdity of the situation, emphasizing the hostility directed towards X-Pac merely for extending a holiday greeting. He went on to describe such behavior as a ‘sickness’ within the community.

Speculation on CM Punk’s WWE Future

In a separate conversation on ‘The Wrestling Outlaws’, Russo also delved into speculations about CM Punk’s future in WWE. Russo suggested that Punk could be the potential winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble. Russo’s inference is based on hints dropped by Punk about his potential victory. He warned that any change in these plans could invite complications.

WWE Community in Anticipation

The WWE community is now on tenterhooks, awaiting official confirmation on whether CM Punk will indeed secure a win at the Royal Rumble. The speculation has added a layer of excitement and anticipation to the upcoming event, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.