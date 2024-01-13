X Games Aspen 2024: Pioneering Sustainability with Electric Snowmobiles from Taiga Motors

X Games, the premier action sports event, has announced an exciting partnership with Taiga Motors Corporation, Canada’s leading electric powersports brand. A significant stride towards sustainability, the collaboration will see Taiga’s electric NomadTM sleds replace the conventional snowmobile fleet at the X Games Aspen 2024, which is scheduled to take place at Buttermilk Ski Area from January 26-28.

A Bold Step Towards Sustainability

The introduction of Taiga’s electric sleds is a revolutionary move expected to slash the carbon emissions from the snowmobile fleet by a whopping 86%. This initiative is part of a broader commitment by X Games to shrink the event’s carbon footprint and inspire environmental consciousness within the sports industry.

More Than Just a Ride

Snowmobiles at X Games serve a crucial role, ferrying athletes around the venue and enabling them to ascend the slopes swiftly and efficiently. But Taiga’s electric sleds offer more than just transportation. With their reduced noise pollution, these snowmobiles are set to transform the auditory experience of the games. To celebrate this, X Games plans to host special ‘TaigaTalk’ segments, featuring interviews with athletes while they’re on the move.

Embracing the Electric Age

Annick Lauzon, Taiga’s marketing director, expressed her excitement about the partnership. She indicated that the demanding conditions and rapid pace of the X Games would provide an excellent opportunity to showcase the capabilities of their 100% electric snowmobiles. The collaboration between X Games and Taiga Motors is seen as a significant step towards encouraging other events and operators to adopt electric vehicles, thus contributing to a more sustainable future in sports.