Wyre Forest Fellowship Club: An Invitation to Join in 2024

In the heart of Wyre Forest, a beacon of camaraderie and social engagement glows brighter as the Wyre Forest Fellowship Club, with a rich history spanning over two decades, opens its doors wider to welcome new members in 2024. Initially conceived in the spirit of fostering unity and community, this club is the legacy of the past members of the Kidderminster Round Table and 51 Club International.

A Hub for Social Connection

Under the stewardship of Chairman Keith Ellwood, the club has cultivated an environment that is as diverse as it is welcoming. Its membership is not bound by age, but rather by a shared interest in social interaction and community involvement. Monthly meetings, typically held on Wednesdays, serve as a platform for members to connect, exchange ideas, and plan future activities.

Activities Galore

The club is not short on activities for its members. From leisurely walks and hearty pub meals to exhilarating brewery trips and competitive bowling games, there’s something for everyone. Members also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of performing arts through theatre outings, and even partake in specialty events at the Bewdley Pines Golf Club, where meals and guest speakers add another layer to the experience.

Globetrotting with the Club

The club’s activities are not confined to its local area. Members are also invited on visits to places of interest, such as National Trust properties, and to partake in the celebration of cultural events like Christmas and Burns Night. A significant highlight each year is the club’s annual walking holiday. This event, open to members, their wives, partners, and guests, has recently taken them on a four-day escapade to Sedbergh in Cumbria.

Chairman Keith Ellwood encourages those interested to reach out for more information and to attend a meeting, providing a chance to experience firsthand the club’s offerings and to decide if it feels like the right fit.