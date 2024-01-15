WyoPreps Invites Public to Vote for Athlete of the Week Honors

In a bid to acknowledge exceptional performances in high school sports, WyoPreps has initiated the voting process for Athlete of the Week honors. The shortlisted finalists have been chosen for their remarkable performances in wrestling and basketball matches from January 8, 2024, to January 13, 2024.

A Democratic Recognition Process

The unique aspect of this recognition is the involvement of fans in the selection process. Although winning the popular vote does not necessarily secure the award, it undeniably plays a significant role. The final decision, announced every Wednesday, takes into account multiple factors, including the level of competition and the gravity of the matches.

Partnership with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Wyoming

This weekly accolade is part of a broader initiative to spotlight student-athletes throughout the year, supported by a partnership with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Wyoming. The initiative aims to motivate student-athletes and provide them with a platform to shine.

Nominations for Future Consideration

Public participation extends beyond voting. WyoPreps encourages the public to nominate deserving athletes for future consideration. The nomination window opens each week on Friday at 5 p.m. and closes on Monday at 9 a.m. This democratic approach to recognition ensures that outstanding performances do not go unnoticed.